A GROUP of recreational vehicle enthusiasts has celebrated 21-years on the roads across New England.

The New Englanders are part of the national Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia group with 73 members and 39 vehicles across the local region.

They usually travel once a month between Armidale and Tenterfield where they stay at heritage listed railway stations, recreation reserves and old wineries.

About 45 of them were part of the 21-year celebrations with group members Perry and Barb Condrick opening their former winery and tasting rooms at Tenterfield for the occasion.

There were seven foundation members at the event including Val Rozynski, Ron Thorp, Gary Woods, Joy Woods, Col Gardner, Pat Gardner, Phillip Colvin and Elaine Colvin.



The convoy have enjoyed plenty of good times over the years with only the occasional bit of wild weather to worry about.



Foundation members of the New Englanders group. From left: Ron Thorp, Phillip Colvin, Elaine Colvin, Gary Woods, Val Rozynski, Joy Woods, Pat Gardner and Col Gardner.

"There have been a few wind storms, where we've had to batten down the hatches and hang on to awnings, but that's about as wild as it gets," chapter secretary Joy Woods said.



"Our group started when Des Lee thought there would be enough people in the region to start our own chapter.

"He was part of another chapter which had grown quite large."

The group started with a gathering of motorhomes at Glen Innes in 2002.

Phil Colvin came up with the New Englanders name and the first outing was held at the Mann River Nature Reserve on the Old Grafton Road.

Gary and Joy Woods designed the chapter's logo which was approved by the Campervan and Motorhome Club in 2003.

The design on a blue background includes a map of NSW with a red rampant lion and the area of New England shaded in gold.



The logo forms part of the quilt that hangs in CMCA headquarters at Wickham.

"As a group we went up to a CMCA rally at Bundaberg a few years ago and a few will probably go to the one at Dalby this year," Mrs Woods said.

"We usually try to stay between Armidale and Tenterfield which helps cut down on travelling expenses.



"We like to spend our money in the places we stay to try and help the local economy."

