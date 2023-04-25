Anzac Day in Glen Innes. Picture by Daniel Schilling, RD's Photography

It was sung at the wedding of Charles and Diana. It was also sung at Diana's funeral and those of Winston Churchill and Prince Phillip.



Moist poignantly, having just marked Anzac Day, it is a hymn that takes inspiration from war's horrors, demands and sacrifices.



Set to the Jupiter section of Gustav Holst's suite, The Planets, I Vow to Thee my Country is one of those songs that you may not know by name but know when you hear it.

READ ALSO:

The basis for the hymn was a poem written by Sir Cecil Spring Rice in either 1908 or 1912. Entitled Urbs Dei (The City of God), the poem is in many ways a reflection upon Jesus's command to "Render to Caesar what is Caesar's and to God what is God's."

When Rice first penned his poem, he was vivid and confronting in his use of war imagery. Perhaps it was the scale of horror experienced by Britain in World War I that led him to rewrite the opening stanza in January 1918. The reworked verse, familiar to us today, concentrates on the themes of love and sacrifice rather than "the noise of battle" and "the thunder of her guns."

However, at first glance, the hymn seems to be little more than a call to nationalism at any cost. At least one Christian leader has questioned whether it is appropriate to sing, believing the words express an "unquestioning allegiance to what a country does, whether right or wrong."

Such unquestioning nationalism is not only ugly but dangerous. Consider the Wehrmacht Oath of Loyalty to Adolf Hitler: "I swear to God this sacred oath that to the Leader of the German Empire and people, Adolf Hitler, supreme commander of the armed forces, I shall render unconditional obedience and that as a brave soldier, I shall at all times be prepared to give my life for this oath."



And all of us have some idea of the evil acts committed in the pursuit of such unconditional obedience.

Of course, such an attitude is never an option for the Christian, whose first allegiance is always to God. I suspect that Rice knew this. While loving his country, he knew that where the demands of obedience to his nation and his God were at odds, his obedience belonged to God alone. This is reflected in the second stanza.

And there's another country, I've heard of long ago,

Most dear to them that love her, most great to them that know;

We may not count her armies, we may not see her King;

Her fortress is a faithful heart, her pride is suffering;

And soul by soul and silently her shining bounds increase,

And her ways are ways of gentleness, and all her paths are peace.

"Another Country" is a reference to the Heavenly Kingdom to which God's people belong. A kingdom greater and dearer than any other to those who belong to it. A country that is better than the countries of this world. The final line is based on Proverbs 3:17, which reads in the King James Bible, "Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace." Rice is setting the Kingdom of God as our goal and pattern for living.

We have reflected on war's horrors in recent days. Yet Rice was a British diplomat living and working in the middle of the greatest war the world had yet seen.



It is little wonder he longed for a better country - a country of gentleness and peace.



And in a world of such suffering and pain, as we see around us today, it is little wonder that this hymn continues to give voice to those who long for the same better country that Rice did.

David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes