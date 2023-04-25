Senator Tim Ayres, who grew up in Glen Innes, has displayed competency in his role. Picture supplied

The Labor government of Anthony Albanese is approaching 12 months in office.

It is still refreshing to see and hear a Prime Minister and Ministers who convey a sense of competency. As an example, you need only look at the performance of Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Industry, who grew up in Glen Innes, on Q+A on Monday night.



He was across his areas of responsibility and spoke with clarity and insight on a range of issues.

The government has delivered on many of the promises it took to the May 2022 election, but governing is more than just delivering what was promised. It is about leading and responding to emerging pressures and priorities.

True leadership is about changing your approach when times and pressures change.

It is not a dogged clinging to promises from the past.

Rising inflation, and the Reserve Bank's response to it of repeatedly raising interest rates, is putting even more pressure on our most vulnerable. Even though the cause of this round of high inflation is related to large corporations price gouging in a time of supply shortages, due in large part to the war in Ukraine, it is workers who are buying or renting and those on social welfare benefits who are bearing the brunt of the response.

Those on unemployment benefits especially are doing it particularly tough.

Many people are unaware that an unemployment rate of 2 - 3 per cent is built into the Reserve Bank's strategy for controlling inflation.

In other words, a certain level of unemployment is a requirement of the system, rather than a result of individual choice. When the system says we need to have a certain number of people unemployed then any notion of "dole bludgers" goes out the window and it is morally reprehensible to further punish those who are unemployed by forcing them to live a good deal below the poverty line.

It is well past time to raise the rate of Jobseeker.

It seems counterintuitive to me for the government to argue that it can't afford to raise Jobseeker while, at the same time, insisting that it is committed to tax cuts for the most well-off in our community at a cost of $250 billion over ten years, a figure that is rising by the day.

Even those who are likely to benefit most from the Stage 3 tax cuts are increasingly calling for the government to revisit them and re-prioritise so that the needs of those most in need are put first.

It was also reported last week that rural Australia, in areas like Glen Innes, will see almost none of the benefits of the Stage 3 tax cuts. One must wonder what the Nationals, those self-described champions of the bush, were thinking when they went along with these tax cuts when they were in government.



Here we have yet another example of the Nationals dudding the bush in favour of their rich mates.

There is more than enough money to pay for an increase in Jobseeker.

Whether that money comes from revisiting the Stage 3 tax cuts, increasing taxes on the super windfall profits of resource companies, reducing subsidies to fossil fuel projects, a tougher crack down on corporate tax avoidance or any combination of these, it is all about priorities.

The government needs to be true to its roots as the party of the workers and the disadvantaged. It needs to lift people up rather than continue to grind them into the dirt because of flawed policy decisions taken by the previous government.