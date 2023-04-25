Standing L-R: Elizabeth M Ross (nee King), later Abbott, Horace Brain, Mary Ross (married Mr Brain - parents of Katie andRoss Brain). Sitting L-R: Gordon Ross (aged about 3 with father Colin Ross (Solicitor at Tamworth; husband of Elizabeth M Ross) Kirsty Fitzhardinge (married Moreton Fitzhardinge), John Ross, Janet Ross, Lucy Ross (married Jack Daley), Mrs Annie Ross (with lace cap), Margaret Ross (married Mullan), Hector Ross (wearing boater), Arthur F Ross (later married Jessie Black), Front sitting: Rosie Ross (married Cranna), with Eileen Ross, at Balaclava. Picture supplied

The Australian Celtic Festival principally recognises six Celtic nations - Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man, especially featuring different countries in a three-year cycle at the festival.

This year as Scotland is the featured country, the town will be awash with tartans and the vibrations of the skirl of the pipes.

What clan or sept do people belong to? What is their official tartan?

'Scots Kith and Kin' is a guide to 4000 Scottish clans and affiliations (septs) and includes a map showing the areas in Scotland where the clans were based. (On sale in our office)

The book 'Scottish Pioneers of the Glen Innes District' mentions just a few of the early Scots in this area.

Our Celtic dinner on the Thursday night May 4 at The Land of the Beardies Museum will commence with the traditional piping in of the Haggis.

Most of our early local Celts were Scots, Irish and Cornish.

The Ross family were here in the early stages of the development of the town.

At the age of 39 Andrew Ross a carpenter with children aged from eight to 17 emigrated from Haddingtonshire in Scotland, in 1839.

He lived on the east at Broadmeadows and ran a sawmill at Glen Innes and was selling cedar at one time.

His sons Colin and John were born at Dingwall in Scotland.

Colin managed first store on the road between Drayton and Armidale - it was owned by Mather and Gilchrists'.

There is a plaque in Bourke Street outside Coles carpark marking the spot of this nucleus of Glen Innes.

Finding he had not been a partner in the store, when Mather died, Colin left and went to Inverell, then known as Green Swamp and there he laid the foundation for the town of Inverell.

