Front (from left) Ann Gallagher (nee Pringle), Isabel Dawson (nee Tate), Colleen Smith (nee Baker), Pamela Eastwood, Howard Eastwood, Eileen (Daisy) Day, Jan Sharman, Elizabeth McCarthy, Rosemary Willis (nee Tollis), Carolyn McClelland, Mary (Sandra) Kiehne, Elaine Smith (nee Ellem), Wendy Condon (nee Jamieson). Back row (standing) Patricia (Patty) Maskey, Margaret Ridley (nee Williams), Michael Williams, Anne Hazelwood (nee Cunningham), Janine Johnson, Rosemary Williams, Gloria Jones, Julie Newsome (nee Hillard), Annette McCormack, Elizabeth Keelan, Colleen Davy, Denise Lute, Margaret Cooper, Barbara Saunders (need Boydell), Helen Packwood (nee Henwood), Jenny Newberry (nee Duddy), Lorraine Drew (nee Beaumont), Denise Lawrence, Jennifer Hodge, Meryl Young (nee Anderson) and Lorraine Miller. Picture supplied

Demolition works for the Glen Innes Hospital redevelopment will mark the end of an era for the local community.



Works begin early May on Crommelin House, which has stood on the hospital campus for nearly 70 years.

Hutchinson Builders are co-ordinating the demolition to facilitate the construction of the new hospital.

The Glen Innes community had the opportunity to farewell Crommelin House, more commonly known as "The Old Nurses' Quarters," ahead of its demolition.

Current and former nurses gathered at the building in February to reminisce about their time living there.

Former nurse Janine Johnson lived at Crommelin House between 1975 and 1976 as a student nurse and recalled the camaraderie of the students living there.

"What is most special is the fun, memories and the friendships I made that still exist from my time at Crommelin House," Janine said.

"I enjoyed coming back to farewell the building, catching up with other people I hadn't seen for a while, or many years, discussing memories and checking what people are doing now.



"It was lovely to feel a sense of closure with the past and anticipate the future with the new building.

"I loved that Health gave us the opportunity to get together in that special place one last time," she said.

Julie Newsome, Jennifer Hodge, Kerrie Arrandale at the farewell to Crommelin House.

Crommelin House opened in 1955 as an 80-bed live-in nurses' home and was later used for community health services.

The building was named after former Matron Beatrice Crommelin, who was the matron at Glen Innes Hospital for 23 years from 1922 to 1945.

Amanda Bock, Rural and Regional Executive Director, Health Infrastructure, said the enabling works is an important part of preparing the site for the construction of the new hospital.

"The Old Nurses Quarters provided a home for local and visiting nurses, however the building has been unused for many years and it's time for the site to see new life," Ms Bock said.

"We are anticipating the demolition work will be completed mid-year, then construction on the new hospital will commence later in the year once all design work has been completed by the project team."

An independent heritage adviser has been engaged as part of the redevelopment, with items of heritage value within the former hospital complex conserved at the neighbouring museum by the Glen Innes and District Historical Society.

The project team will also be working closely with staff, Glen Innes Severn Council and the Glen Innes and District Historical Society on a reinterpretation strategy for the Old Spanish Flu building which is due to be demolished later in 2023.

The new Glen Innes District Hospital will be built on the corner of Ferguson and Macquarie streets and provide a purpose-built facility offering flexible clinical services and contemporary models of care.

