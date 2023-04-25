View + 44 Photos

Crowds flocked to Anzac Day services across the New England region.

After several interrupted years, which saw services prevented from going ahead or restricted, we are now seeing some services reach record numbers.

That was the case for the dawn service in Armidale, where the biggest ever dawn service crowd gathered at the war memorial in Central Park, while at the same time crowds gathered at services at Tenterfield's Memorial Hall, Inverell's cenotaph, the memorial window in Moree and Glen Innes cemetery.

Tenterfield RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart said their dawn service crowd was about 450 people.

Later in the day the crowds came again for marches and services around the region.

New England MP Barnaby Joyce was the guest speaker at the Anzac Day service in Guyra.

State MP Adam Marshall found himself stranded out of the electorate throughout the morning after flights from Sydney were cancelled.

Speaking to the crowd in Armidale, RSL sub branch president Max Tavener said the MP had been due to attend the Uralla dawn service then the march in Walcha, but had indicated he would be in Armidale instead when the flight was changed to Tuesday morning.

When the Tuesday morning flight was also delayed, it meant Mr Marshall did not make it back to the region in time for the Armidale service, but did make it to the luncheon which followed.

Former chief of navy, Michael Noonan was guest speaker at Tenterfield's service where he spoke about the ANZAC spirit.

A feature of the service their was a flyover by one of the Royal Australian Airforce's E-7A Wedgetail from its Newcastle base. It came over right on schedule at 300 feet.

At Moree guests for the Anzac Day service included Lieutenant Jay Sumner and Sub Lieutenants Lucas Adkin and Adam Perks.



They also had four sailors at the service, Seaman Darrel Hall, Leading Seaman Steven Yarroll, Able Seaman Shania Maginn and Seaman Zacariah Berry, as well as Air Force Warrant Officer Steve Weaver AM.



Once the services were over lunches were held right across the region, followed by games of two-up at some locations.