Zac Willis halted by Rams defenders. Picture by Andy Hogo Photography

The Glen Innes Magpies senior rugby league teams made their return to Mead Park on Sunday and it topped off a hugely successful weekend for the club.

The under 18s got the ball rolling against the Super Spuds in Guyra on Saturday.



Tries to Kayne Campbell and Mitch Duddy early in the fixture saw the Magpies rocket out to a 12-nil lead.

Guyra hit back but the Magpies took a 12-6 lead into the half-time break.

A further three tries in the second stanza to Campbell, Harry Chard and Lachlan Cameron saw the Magpies claim a 26-18 win.

Sunday saw the league tag and men's teams played against the Armidale Rams at a packed Mead Park to score two wins.



The league tag team's victory was comprehensive.

They held the Rams team scoreless and posted 48 points to get their campaign off the ground.

Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said having extra numbers made a difference.

Mitch Duddy drags defenders along. Picture by Grant Robertson

"We went to Walcha with 11 players and then we had 18 for the weekend," he said.

"To have 18 players was really good for us, it was a really good performance. They just turned up for each other.

"They were backing each other up, they were working hard in defence and attack for each other. It was really good to see.

"Mead Park was packed so footy is back and the community came out to support us so it was really positive for us."

The Magpies men then rebounded from a poor first-half to topple the Rams 38-20.



SEE ALSO:



Schiffmann said they mirrored their efforts from the previous week.

"The boys were probably very similar to last weekend - a tale of two halves," he said.

"We scored a nice two quick tries and things were going okay, the next 25 minutes I think we had three sets.

"We are learning the hard way you can't just give opposition the ball for the sake of it.

"We just make really silly decisions and force passes and try and score every play as opposed to playing footy and letting the points come."

But the second-half saw a re-focused Magpies team.

"We went back to our game plan and we were able to score 28-4 in the second-half which is really good for us considering their four points came through in the last five seconds - they put a kick through," Schiffmann said.

"We were disappointed we let them score in the second-half but it was really good to see us turn up again and play a solid 40 minutes of football and grind away."



Schiffmann highlighted their defence.

"At one stage we had three or four defensive sets on our own line and we didn't let Armidale score so we have got to be pretty happy with that," he said.

The Magpies will be back at Mead Park this Sunday against Bingara.

Post-match there will be a jersey auction for individual sponsorship of the men's team.

The 18s and league tag jerseys can also be sponsored for $200 each by contacting Gav Petersen, Sam Schiffmann or John Hamilton.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

