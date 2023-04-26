View + 2 Photos

House of the week



4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars

101 Bourke Street, Glen Innes



$640,000 - $680,000



Agency: Raine & Horne - Glen Innes

Agents: Nellie Hayes (0458 326 464) and Angelina Mepham (0477 219 499)

Inspect: By appointment

This home perfectly blends old-world charm with contemporary living.

You can step back to 1860, and still enjoy all of the modern conveniences with this four-bedroom, two-bathroom federation home.

Ideally located minutes from the CBD and Glen Innes' glorious parklands, 101 Bourke Street is a double brick beauty to behold.

There are various period features such as grandly proportioned rooms, high ceilings, wide polished floorboards, and an ornate staircase.



In addition, there are also many mod-cons in the way of reverse cycle air conditioning, a large well-appointed kitchen and a sunroom overlooking a stunning cottage garden this home blends old-world charm and contemporary living seamlessly.

The floor plan lends itself to a plethora of living arrangements with two bedrooms on the second floor, perfect for multi-generational living, home offices, or a teenager's retreat.

Lane access to a double garage, with a workshop rounds out this charming and charismatic property.

Some of the best features of the property according to selling agent Nellie Hayes include the stunning staircase, beautifully landscaped backyard, period windows, high ceilings and larger rooms.



"We have had good interest so far, mostly buyers appreciating the period in which the home was built," said Hayes.



"Glen Innes is a beautiful town that experiences four definite seasons," she said.

"Being centrally located between Brisbane and Sydney, Glenn Innes is ideal for tree changers."

This is a must to inspect.