Glen Innes Severn Council Deputy Mayor Troy Arandale, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Mayor Rob Banham and General Manager Bernard Smith discussing State Government funding for council to develop a business case for a new world-class Indoor Equine and Livestock Centre. Photo: Supplied

NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has announced a $106,250 State Government grant to help Glen Innes Severn Council further explore and develop a business case for a new world-class Indoor Equine and Livestock Centre in the district.

Mr Marshall said council's proposal would see an Indoor Centre arena constructed to cater for large events with facilities for equine and other related disciplines.

"The arena would be designed to accommodate equine breeding and sporting association shows and clinics for our region and as an overflow for the Tamworth Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre," Mr Marshall said.

"It would have the potential to attract visitors and deliver a local socio-economic impact whilst boosting the usage of surrounding facilities and businesses.

"Other large events including cattle sales, major trade shows, indoor motorcycle racing and rallies, rodeos and eventing meets, and corporate events could also be hosted there.

"The arena surface would be a sand and rubberised pellets mixture which is suitable for many equestrian activities including dressage/flat work, jumping and some western activities and would be well maintained with a sprinkler system, good airflow, lights, PA system, large mirrors and spectator's viewing gallery."

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the Glen Innes district and I'm pleased to assist council secure this funding so it can flesh out the concept a bit more, select the proper location and proceed further with this exciting proposal."

Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said the grant would help develop the Business Case for a new world-class facility.

"The indoor facility will provide enduring benefits for multiple club and school equine disciplines, livestock industry and horse racing industries," Cr Banham said.

"The all-weather venue would be able to host pony clubs, dressage, showjumping, campdrafting, rodeo, carriage and other equine events."

"It would also be used to conduct off-property stud bull and sheep sales in a comfortable environment for attendees and livestock alike."