The Reverend Archibald Cameron and his wife Christina, whose diary describes the ride back up to the tablelands from the coast. Picture supplied

The Celtic Room at the Land of the Beardies has displays on the six main Celtic countries.



We have for sale Scottish Pioneers of the Glen Innes District and Scots Kith and Kin - a Guide to the Clans and Surnames of Scotland.

Before even Glen Innes became the official town in this area, the township of Wellingrove grew up on the property of that name.

Here resided several Scots.

READ ALSO:

My great grandfather the pioneer minister, the Reverend Archibald Cameron born in Crieff in 1815, was the son of a Scottish weaver.

He first worked in the Glasgow Railway Canal office and in 1853 he was licensed by the Glasgow Presbytery of the Free Church of Scotland and soon after sailed for Australia.

On 18 September 1854 about 40 people of the Wellingrove and Inverell districts (then known as Byron Plains) sent out a 'Call' for him to 'exercise the office of the ministry in this district'.

His 'Charge' or district was huge - running from Guyra to Tenterfield and the eastern fall to at least Inverell. Described as 'bounded only by the eternal hills to the east and the sunset to the west'.

Looking after his flock he rode thousands of miles and had an uncanny sense of direction and only became lost when fences were erected, and he had to turn aside looking for gates.

He married Isle of Skye born Christina McLeod down on the Manning.

A brief entry in Christina Cameron's diary survives where she describes the ride back up to the tablelands from the coast to Wellingrove.

After riding side saddle across the flooded Beardy River "We soon got to the station house where we got a hearty welcome from Mr and Mrs McIntyre. Mr McIntyre was, I think station manager for Mr Boyd at 'Stonehenge'.

"We came to Wellingrove head station where a kind and hearty welcome awaited us from Mr and Mrs Machattie. I shall never forget her kind words as she showed me into our room, which she had already for us, as we were to stay with them until our own hose was finished."

Until the Wellingrove church was built in 1866 services were held in homes.

There are still tickets available for our Celtic Dinner this Thursday May 4 which will also feature The Piping In, and The Address to the Haggis.