King Charles and Camilla chat with children in Canberra, November 2012. Picture by Elesa Lee

On Saturday, we will see the Coronation of King Charles III. Since it has been 70 years since his Mother's 1953 coronation, this will be the first time most of us will witness such an event. For that reason alone, I am looking forward to tuning in, as I am sure many others will.

Someone else who seems to have taken some interest in the coronation is well-known barrister Geoffrey Robertson. Last week he published an opinion in The Sydney Morning Herald entitled, "In a land far, far away, a silly ritual will hand us 'our' new king and queen."



His opening contention is that "The ceremony is entirely unnecessary because Charles has been our lawful king from the moment of his mother's death. This event has no meaning in law; it is merely a superstitious rite whereby God is supposed to anoint the King to run the Church of England."

READ ALSO:

You won't be surprised to learn that Robertson is not a fan of Australia's attachment to the monarchy nor of God being invoked in its pomp and pageantry.

I am not fussed whether Robertson proves to be right in his hopes that the "utter silliness of the coronation ritual will spur on our republic cause."



However, I am firmly convinced that he is more than a little misguided to write the religious nature of the service off as silliness and superstition.

Why? Because it is simply not true that the coronation service is about Charles "running the Church of England," as Robertson dismissively claims.



You only need to read the order of service, every word of which is freely available online, to see how untrue that is. Even the most cursory of readings will tell you that the real focus of the coronation is Charles's recognition that as king, he serves the king of kings.

Consider, for example, the opening moments of the service, in which a child will address Charles, saying, "Your Majesty, as children of the Kingdom of God, we welcome you in the name of the King of Kings." To this, Charles will respond, "In his name, and after his example, I come not to be served but to serve."

The congregation will be reminded that they "are gathered to offer worship and praise to Almighty God; to celebrate the life of our nations; to pray for Charles, our King; to recognise and to give thanks for his life of service to this nation, to the realms, and to the Commonwealth; and to witness with joy his crowning and anointing, as he is set apart and consecrated for the service of his people."

At various points, Charles will make oaths, hymns will be sung, the Bible read, and various ritual activities performed, such as anointing with oil and the presentation of symbolic objects of the king's reign. All this will be done with prayers that God would enable Charles to rule well for all his subjects.

Sure, much of what we see on Saturday night will seem quaint to us. After all, many of these rituals date back centuries, and we tend to feel we've moved on from much of it. Yet at the same time, it's not hard to find a healthy and often justified dissatisfaction with the way politics is done today. Don't we feel that our leaders too often become self-serving and dishonest in how they use their power?

Even if the form of Saturday night seems a little quaint to our eyes, surely it's not a bad thing to have a ruler who actually believes he relies upon, serves and is answerable to a power far higher than themselves.



My only concern on Saturday night will be to join in praying that God helps Charles to live up to the lofty demands of his coronation service.

David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes