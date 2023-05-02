Senior Lecturer in Education Dr Kristy ONeill, Creating Chances Ben Lawry, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Creating Chances Head Facilitator Emily Hikaiti at the University of New England. Picture supplied

Glen Innes will be part of a new program designed to support high school students who aspire to work in education.



With the industry facing teacher shortages, the Growing Great Teachers program aims to build school employment pathways for students in years 9 to 11.



University of New England has been awarded more than $400,000 from the State Government to run the program in collaboration with Creating Chances.



It will use the funding to assist students to become teachers, school learning support officers, community liaison offers and Aboriginal education officers.



Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the program would pilot the Growing Great Teachers (GGT) Strategy at 13 identified primary, central and high schools across Armidale, Tamworth, Glen Innes, Guyra and Uralla.



Mr Marshall announced the funding on Wednesday, April 26 and UNE's Senior Lecturer in Education, Dr Kristy O'Neill, said they were excited to receive it.



"We are thrilled to secure this grant to benefit youth in the New England region," Dr O'Neill said.



"Our local youth have identified skill development for career pathways as a top priority to address their needs."



She said the Growing Great Teachers program developed in collaboration with the NSW Department of Education had timely benefits for our region.



"The applied research that Professor Pep Baker and I will be conducting around this project has potential to provide a best practice model in addressing the problem of critical teacher shortages more broadly across NSW and Australia," she said.



The Growing Great Teachers program is run by UNE in collaboration with Creating Chances, a social enterprise focusing on youth development.



"With acute teacher shortages being experienced in many schools across country NSW at the moment, especially in key subject areas, this new program comes at a most propitious time," Mr Marshall said.

He said core skills in the program include leadership, teaching and coaching, planning, and communication.



"I hope Growing Great Teachers will inspire, encourage and open up a pathway for school students to go on to university and into long successful teaching careers," he said.



The planning phase identified with schools will commence in Term 2, 2023 with a Term 3 launch.

