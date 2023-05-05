View + 12 Photos Pictures by Daniel Schilling, RD's Photography

In 1838, Scottish emigrant pioneer Archibald Boyd, from Selkirkshire, laid the foundation for Glen Innes to become The Celtic Capital of Australia.



At that time about a tenth of all British emigrants to Australia were from Scotland.

Boyd had sailed up the Hunter River to Morpeth and travelled north overland about eight miles daily until he descended Ben Lomond range to take up what is now known as Stonehenge Station.



READ ALSO:

Over the years he was followed by more Scottish pioneers, including Arthur Wellesley Robertson (who took up Wellington Vale), Peter McIntyre (Waterloo), William Vivers, George Duff Gill (Glen Elgin) and Archibald Clunes Innes, after whom our town was named.

More than 150 years after Boyd settled the area, the town's leaders sought to honour their Celtic heritage with an appropriate monument.



In February, 1992, NSW governor rear admiral Peter Sinclair opened the Australian Standing Stones.



By May Glen Innes leaders had organised the inaugural Australian Celtic Festival, held at the standing stones in Centennial Parklands. It was decided to hold the festival in the first week in May to take advantage of the autumn colours and highlight our town's Celtic heritage.

Up to 20 clans and representatives from the six Celtic nations are invited to celebrate their ceremonies and heritage at the festival.



The event attracted several hundred visitors from across the region.

These days, the four-day event is attended by more than 5000 visitors from across Australia and overseas.

Despite a scaled down version of the festival in 2021 because of COVID restrictions, the event bounced back last year to its full format.

This year, the Year of Scotland, sees a full celebration of all things Celtic at the festival, with hundreds of acts and performances planned across the weekend.

Many are free events, such as the Celtic symposium and the dawn ceremony on May 6.

The 100,000 Welcomes concert kicked off entertainment on Thursday, May 4 at the Glen Innes Services Club. Featuring the likes of Paul Anderson and the Cape Byron Dancers, this concert was a wee taste of things to come.

For those wanting some bonnie bling, there's the highlander fun run on Saturday, May 6. Run, walk or hike your way to a medal in the 5km fling or trossachs 10km.

Children have their own marquee at the festival, with face painting, mini highland games and "knight" school also on offer.

Market stalls will offer everything from food to fashion, so bring the wee ones and enjoy yourself.

Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett.

Music

The Bushwackers, aka Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett, have a combined 50 years of songs, tunes and dance calls between them.

They will be performing on the highlands stage on Sunday, May 7 from 3.45pm. The 'wackers conclude a day of great acts on the stage including Paul Anderson and the Moreton Celtic Fiddle Club (from 1pm) and Kejafi from 9am.

Dance

Dance, music and craic combine as world champion dancers and musicians, Luminescence, perform live at the Australian Standing Stones.



Luminescence perform live.

Luminescence perform their Celtic Dance Spectacular on Saturday, May 6 from 6pm to 9.30pm.



Buy food at The Highlands Precinct and drinks from the Boar and Drum bar, then settle in to watch this exciting show. Limited seating available.

Yoga

Founder of the kilted yoga movement, Scottish yogi Finlay Wilson, was hosting a kilted yoga day retreat at Waterloo Station on Thursday.

Finlay Wilson. Photo supplied.

He invited everyone to take part, irrespective of skill level, in this unusual yoga discipline which Finlay has developed over 15 years.



A free bus was taking participants to the venue.

Highlight of the festival

THE festival is an opportunity to show off the best in and around Glen Innes.

If you're staying a night or two, you can pitch your tent or park your camper van at the Glen Innes Showgrounds.

There's no restrictions on camping numbers during the festival.

While here visit the Land of the Beardies museum, on the corner of West Avenue and Ferguson Street, which is currently displaying a collection of wedding dresses from 1905 onwards.

Deepwater, Emmaville, Inverell and Tenterfield are historical hamlets and towns within an hour or so drive from Glen Innes, each worth a visit.

(Inverell is known as the sapphire capital and offers fossicking for lovers of these gemstones, while Tenterfield is where Sir Henry Parkes delivered his speech urging federation.)

The Glen Innes Visitor Information Centre, in Church Street, has maps and souvenirs.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

