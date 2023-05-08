A STREET parade with eight pipe bands playing together was just one of the highlights of the Australian Celtic Festival this year.



Hundreds of people flocked to Glen Innes for the annual event with 2023 celebrating the year of Scotland.

It brought with it jousting and a back hold wrestling competition with over 100 activities on stacked four-day program.

The festival is a celebration of culture, arts, history, music and dance with guest performers from overseas.



"People love our town and it certainly showcases everything we have to offer," Glen Innes mayor Rob Banham said.

"It was a sight you had to see when the pipe bands played on mass in the street parade.

"As the mayor I'm the chief guardian of the standing stones and I have a few roles to play.



"I really couldn't help but stop and be in awe of what was going on over the course of the weekend.

"Some of our locals were saying they've never seen so many people in town and there were about 1000 people staying at the showground.



"It was like a mini city in there and they managed to keep the place clean."

The town was jam packed with performers with the addition of highland ponies and cows and kilted yoga.

Mayor Banham found himself in a kilt for the first time while international guest and Scottish Fiddler Paul Anderson entertained the crowd.

His concert was just one of numerous musical highlights across the weekend.



"Paul Anderson has played the fiddle for the queen and he was out here for the whole festival," Mr Banham said

"He was one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet and you just had to sit back and enjoy what he did.

"Everyone had a smile on their face over the four days and that's what it's all about.

"Congratulations has to go to the Australian Standing Stones management board and the local council for how much work they put into it.

"Ronnie Bombell was in charge of that and she did a fantastic job."

New England MP Barnaby Joyce and state MP Adam Marshall attended the event.



The state government contributed an additional $113,500 this year with 2024 celebrating the year of Ireland and the Isle of Man.



