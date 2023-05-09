The beginnings of vaccination and the man behind it

Have you died from smallpox lately? You may owe Edward Jenner a big "thank you".

It has been said of Jenner that 'his work saved more lives than any other man on earth.' It's a remarkable claim! Yet when said of the man who developed the smallpox vaccine and who pioneered the modern concept of vaccination, such claims are not farfetched.

Jenner was born in 1749 in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, England. From an early age, he showed a great interest in science and the natural world which in time led him to pursue training to become a doctor.



READ ALSO:





He went on to work in London, where his skills both as a physician and a scientist were soon recognised. He was even invited by Captain Cook to be part of the science team on his second voyage to Australia. He instead chose to return to his home village as a doctor.

During his life, a medical curse tormented Jenner's world. Smallpox. In Europe, around 400,000 were dying from the disease each year. When smallpox swept through a village, 20 to 50 per cent of those infected could be expected to die. Of those who survived the disease, a third of them went blind, and many more were scarred for life.

So desperate were people to avoid the disease that many even sought to catch it from others with its milder forms. By doing so, they hoped to achieve something of a natural immunity. However, this would prove a low-success, high-risk treatment, and many who attempted it died.

Smallpox was a disease without a cure. Roughly 250 years later, we live in a world from which smallpox has been eradicated. This is thanks, in no small part, to Jenner.

The eradication of smallpox began with Jenner contemplating the words of a dairy farmer that, 'I shall never have smallpox for I have had cowpox'.



Cowpox was a mild infection of animals that could be caught by humans with little harmful effect. Jenner concluded that there must be a possibility that smallpox could be prevented by inoculating people with cowpox.

When an outbreak of cowpox occurred locally, Jenner deliberately inoculated a young stablehand with it. The boy suffered only the mildest of effects.



When, a few months later, the boy was exposed to smallpox, he did not catch the far more serious disease. Jenner persisted with more inoculations and, in 1797, communicated his results to the Royal Society. Yet, containing only 13 samples, his initial paper was rejected.



Disappointed but not deterred, Jenner went away and carried out more work, eventually publishing his results at his own expense.

Jenner called his new procedure vaccination after the Latin word for cow, vacca. Despite controversy, his method spread rapidly throughout Britain and was soon taken up across the world.

Behind these efforts lay Edward Jenner's committed Christian faith. He was anxious that his discovery would be used as widely as possible. He refused to make money out of his discovery, inoculating the poor for free, even though his efforts ultimately bankrupted him.

In particular, Jenner was concerned that praise should be directed not to him but to the God who had made and used him. Some days before his death, he stated to a friend: "I am not surprised that men are not grateful to me, but I wonder that they are not grateful to God for the good which He has made me the instrument of conveying to my fellow creatures."

So if you have not died of smallpox, but never thought to thank Edward Jenner, maybe that is right. Much better to thank God for the medical advances he has given to us through people such as Edward Jenner.



It is, after all, what the great man himself would want.

David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes