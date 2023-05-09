Margaret Fulton, Denise Hutton and Rita O'Keefe are three of the inspiring women from our region.

The third of this four-part series of 12 inspiring women who were featured in the Gen Innes Learning Centre Library for International Womens Day.

Margaret Fulton



Margaret Fulton was a food writer and National Treasure.

The youngest of six children of Scottish Immigrants Margaret was three years old when she came to Glen Innes where her father Sandy became a well-respected tailor and pillar of the Presbyterian Church and Caledonian Society.

She moved to Sydney during World War II initially planning to seek work as a fashion designer.

Wartime restrictions however led her to a job with the Australian Gaslight company giving cookery classes and demonstrations and that was where it all began in her career as a well-known cooking expert and the person who had all of Australia enthralled with her work, and published numerous books on her craft, and her autobiography, 'I Sang For my Supper'.

She returned to Glen Innes on several special occasions.

READ ALSO:

Denise Hutton



Denise Hutton was a champion golfer born in 1956.

In 1981 The Glen Innes Examiner wrote about Denise Hutton's huge leap from basically practicing on the house paddock to competing on the world circuit.

In an article in Profile December 2000 John Hamilton asserts that 'this local girl was the best golfer to come out of Glen Innes'.

Locally she broke the Associates record in 1973 and was only 18 when she won the NSW Country Golf trophy and was described as the best junior golfer in 1974.

She was then coached by none other than Norman van Nida in 1969 and subsequently turned professional in 1986.

She became president of the Australian LGPA and Patron of Womens Golf NSW.



Rita O'Keefe



Rita O'Keefe was a life member of the Emmaville Pony Club.

When she married in 1921, she gave her occupation as dressmaker.

However, at Deepwater it was her horsemanship that came to the fore as she had a great knack being the most inspiring teacher children learning to ride could have!

For instance, using lots of praise and encouragement and then just the gentle suggestion of perhaps something further that may even further improve their riding etc.,

There are many riders today who learnt and blossomed from her initial tuition and went on to confident enjoyment in pony clubs, polocrosse, camp drafting, stock work etc.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

