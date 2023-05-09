QUESTIONS surrounding the rollout of a new Single Employer Health model for the New England region could soon be answered.



Delays between the federal and state government had raised questions about the region being one of the new trial sites in NSW.

Under the Single Employer Model, junior doctors will be directly employed at local public hospitals, while still enjoying the flexibility to practice as a private GP, under supervision, accessing the Medicare Benefits Schedule.



READ ALSO:

Despite a date not being set, a recent meeting between Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and new state health minister Ryan Park could help speed up the process.

"The single employer model is a very exciting and innovative approach to improving access to health care in our regional and rural areas," Mr Park said.



"We acknowledge that access to GPs in rural and regional NSW remains a challenge, but one that we are determined to address.



"We will continue to work collaboratively with the Commonwealth Government as well as with local MPs such as Adam Marshall, to ensure we improve access to GP services for these communities."

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall met with new Health Minister Ryan Park in Sydney. Picture supplied.

State Labor MP Janelle Saffin confirmed she has spoken with Mr Park about the model for Tenterfield.



"I definitely have spoken with the Minister for Health and Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park, about the need to have the Single Employer Model at Tenterfield and the broader region, as well as put in an early bid for the safe staffing ratio to come sooner than later to Tenterfield Hospital," Ms Saffin said.



Federal health minister Mark Butler said he was waiting on the paperwork to arrive from then state health minister Bronnie Taylor.

Mr Marshall said he was thrilled the new minister confirmed the region would see a smooth rollout of the GP Single Employer Model trial, which he expects to start later this year.

"The minister confirmed his strong support of the GP Single Employer Model rollout for our region and indicated he was seeking advice from his Federal counterpart Mark Butler to get the model implemented as soon as possible," Mr Marshall said.

"This is great news and will come as a huge relief to our local health staff and GPs."

Mr Marshall also spoke to the minister about nurse incentive and retention payments.



The also discussed the future of Moree and Glen Innes Hospital redevelopments, including an ambulance station at the latter.

The splitting of the Hunter New England Health District and a visit to the region by the minister was also raised.

Mr Marshall also asked the minister for his help in ensuring Hunter New England Health properly rewarded and supported its frontline staff, accessing and distributing the $10,000 nurse incentive and retention payments.

"Hunter New England has been the tardiest health district in the State recognising its hard-working nurses by providing the full $10,000 annual payments, which were made available in July last year as part of a new $500 million rural health workforce initiative," Mr Marshall said.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters