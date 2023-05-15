SPECIAL performances and a range of activities were held when fire stations across the region opened its doors to the public.



Fire and Rescue NSW stations from Armidale all the way out to Tenterfield were part of a state-wide open day on May 13.



There were more than 150 people visit the Glen Innes station where there was a simulated house fire demonstration.

Kids were able to climb into the trucks and hold the hose while a local belly dance group performed for the crowd.

There were making their way around town as part of World Belly dance Day.

Elsewhere, mayor Paul Harmon returned to his former stomping ground as a firefighter at the Inverell station.

He jumped back in the front seat of the truck and was shown some of the new technology they now use.

There was plenty happening to keep the whole family occupied while kids got the chance to take home an activity book.



View + 10 Photos Fire stations across the New England region held open days for the whole family over the weekend.

Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner Paul Baxter said Open Day was an opportunity to show people what else they do beyond putting out fires,

"Open Day is really about inviting the community to come along to their local fire station to meet with firefighters and find out more about the job they do," he said.

"Our crews don't just put out fires. They attend road crashes, deal with hazardous materials, save animals and are prepared for anything and ready to help at anytime."

"Open Day helps to showcase these attributes to the community and educate them about key home safety messages.

"This year we are focussing on the importance of 'Sounding the Alarm' and making sure that we all check the smoke alarm inside our own home and make sure that it is working.

"Each year, approximately 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented.

"Open Day allows you to speak to local firefighters about what safety measures to take leading into winter and also give you the opportunity to book in a free home safety visit from your local station."

