Glen Innes View Club president Kerry Sturtridge and zone delegate Mary Hollingworth at the recent Zone View Club Gala celebration day. Picture supplied

Glen Innes VIEW Club is calling on members of the community to give their time to children's education charity, The Smith Family, as part of National Volunteer Week (15-21 May).

VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women's organisation with 14,000 members in 300 communities across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family.



Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness, and volunteering.

The theme for this year's Volunteer Week is 'The Change Makers', which Glen Innes View Club president Kerry Sturtridge said was an accurate reflection of VIEW's work across Australia.

"We help The Smith Family make tremendous change by giving children the best start to life through a quality education," she said.



"Last year alone, the charity's educational and mentoring programs reached almost 160,000 children and young people across the country."

VIEW members volunteer their time for The Smith Family in a variety of ways, all of which have a lasting impact on a child's life.

"We help raise funds for programs like student2student, which pairs younger children with reading buddies, we sponsor students through the Learning for Life program, so they are supported throughout their entire education, and members can volunteer at Learning Clubs, where children are given help with their homework after school."

The Smith Family's CEO, Doug Taylor, said the charity could not have the impact it does without the help of volunteers.

"Each year, thousands of volunteers play a vital role in our learning support and mentoring programs and provide invaluable in-house administration support, with the students and families we support being the ultimate beneficiaries," he said.

"We are very grateful to all VIEW members for continuing to donate their time and energy, especially during the last few years which have been disrupted by the pandemic, and now the cost-of-living crisis."

Members of Glen Innes VIEW Club volunteer for The Smith Family by raising funds and awareness.

"There are many opportunities for people to help out," Kerry said.

"We are always looking for women to join us in supporting The Smith Family and we'd encourage anyone interested to get in touch and come along to our next meeting to learn more about VIEW."

