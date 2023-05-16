John Wetherspoon (inset) and the old Glencoe hotel (left) alongside the railway station. Pictures supplied

I'll quote from 'Scottish Pioneers of the Gen Innes District'.

"John Wetherspoon was born at Newbury on August 14,1843 and arrived in Australia with his father in 1853.

Although not of the first wave of settlers in the district, John was an ardent Scot and was prominent when the large runs were cut up under the Robertson Land Act of 1861.

When little over 11 years of age he was engaged by a New England grazier as a shepherd.



At the age of 19 he was promoted to overseer and at 24 became manager of Trinkey Station [near Coolah] on the Liverpool Plains.

In 1871 John Wetherspoon selected 100 acres of Marouan Station.

By perseverance and hard work, he added to this and finished up owning 1600 acres, which he named Glencoe.

When the Great Northern Railway came through in the early 1880s a railway station was built at Glencoe and round this a village came into being, and although not large it grew to house two churches, a store, and an hotel [which burnt down in 1967].

Having established an orchard, he was a constant prize-winner with his fruit at the Glen Innes show where he also regularly won prizes with his farm produce.

He was a man of firm views which he did not hesitate to air in the local paper, and when the mood took him, he would break out in verse.

John Wetherspoon was an active member of the movement to have a railway built from Glen Innes to the coast.

Although the railway failed to come to fruition, the government of the day in 1884 [the year the railway was opened at Glen Innes] allowed £578,000 in their estimates to take the railway from Glen Innes to Inverell and £2,000,000 to take the railway from Glen Innes to Grafton.

In 1898 he was defeated in the election for a seat in the NSW Legislative Assembly. However, he was appointed to the Legislative Council of NSW in 1908.

Wetherspoon's mind was never far from his native Scotland and he was an instigator and keen supporter of the Glen Caledonian Society, and Presbyterian Church as well as many notable bodies in the district.

He would be delighted to know that today's Red Lion Tavern, espousing all things Scottish would be operating on his land!

