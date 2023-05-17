Driver escapes injury after crash on New England Highway

Emergency services at the scene on the New England Highway. Picture supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW

Firefighters said a truck driver "amazingly" managed to keep his trailer upright after crashing on the New England Highway on Monday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews, backed by Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers, police and ambulance officers were called to the highway at Dundee about 3.10pm.

A north-bound semi-trailer lost control on the highway and left the road, striking a culvert.

The impact caused the trailer to detach but firefighters said "amazingly" the load managed to remain upright before the trailer came to a stop, blocking part of the highway.

Paramedics assessed the driver at the scene, who escaped injury.

The crash ruptured the fuel tanks of the truck. Firefighters worked at the scene to contain and mop up the diesel spill and stop the tanks from leaking further fuel.

The area was then rendered safe before the highway could be cleared.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by New England police.