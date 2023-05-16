Position advocating for region's businesses vacant for months

THE irony of Business NSW struggling to fill the New England North West regional manager role for months is not lost on Paula Martin.

Acting in the position since Joe Townsend stepped aside in October 2022, Ms Martin listed skills shortages as among challenges businesses are facing.

"Yes, we're all suffering from labour shortages," she said.

"It's such a tight labour market."



The role still up for grabs aims to lift the capacity of the region and enable the business community to have the right type of skills and capability to meet a growing market, she said.

Businesses in the region cite skills shortages, housing shortages, tourism, and marketing as among their challenges.

"What this role will do, is it will work with stakeholders, and it will work with businesses to be able to lift the capacity of the region," Ms Martin said.



"So all the towns enclosed in that region can work together to really resolve some of these issues around housing, labour, look at how we can position ourselves as a tourism destination, even better than we already do.



"So that we can really start to ensure that the region is heard by all levels of government and make sure that we continue the funding into the region."



It's not an easy role to fill, Ms Martin said.

Her preference is a local who understands the strengths and weaknesses of the region, with significant business acumen and business experience that can understand the tiers of government and stakeholder relationships.

The problem isn't that the talent's not there, she said.

"We've just got a wide variety of talents, so we need to determine what's right for the business needs, what's right for the stakeholders, what's right for us," she said.



The hiring process is now in the shortlist stage, with Ms Martin confident the position will be filled in July or August.

