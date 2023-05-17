Veterans Golf

In cool Autumn conditions on Thursday 11th May, 19 Veterans met to play the first Weekly Competition for May.

In the winners circle were Winner Anthony Trollope 48 points. Runners Up were Rod Kiehne 46 pts on c/b from Farley Sherrott 46 pts, Max Burton next with 44 pts and 4th R/U Joan Hutton 43pts.

NTP's on the 4th Greg Constantine and Pro Pin on 12th Joan Hutton.

Nett Winner was Doug Stevenson. Putting on a c/b Rod Kiehne with 30 putts. The draw went to Phil Kiehne.

Social club

A good field of ten social club members played the back nine on Sunday.

The winner was Jim Wilson with a nett 13. Good old micky mouse handicap again.

First runner up was Dan grosse nett 17.5 from John Stewart nett 20.

Putting to Craig Hulls with 14 putts.

Nearest to the pin on the 12th was Shane Cooper and on the 18th,3rd shot, Dan Grosse

The bradman's went to Billy Kaikato and the t/bird to Jack Kilner..

Luck draws to Craig Hulls and Dan Grosse.

Next week we will play the front nine with N.T.Ps 4th shot on the 3rd and the 7th.

Please note there will be a new winter time starting time for all comps of 9am.

The green keeper wants to give his greens time for the frost to lift.

Sleep in, and join us for nine holes..

Ladies

Last Wednesday 3rd May, we had 21 ladies compete for the third round of the championships. There was a competition for Rose Price's trophy on the day and the winner with 73 nett was Kay Correy, also on 73 was Pru Neewby & Mary Davey, Marlene Gallagher & Rosie Smith on 74. The Front 9 was Avonne Dawins, the Back 9 went to Wendy Hollis, the putting to Joan Watson with a fine 30 puts, the raffle to Elaine Wilson & the draw to Christine Burrell.

Now as far as I can remember Kim is leading the gross for A Division, Mary Davey is leading the Division 2 with 194 & the Gross for 3rd Division is Wendy Holiss.

Now tomorrow we will have the 3rd round of our Championships but it will be an 18 hole Stroke with WG 5th Medal & 5th MM for Leta Kempton's trophy.

Sunday is a Medley Stableford & although the Men's Matchplay 2nd round is being played I am sure the ladies will have a Stableford event.

Men's

Last Wednesday the fellows had 19 players and the winner was Glenn Bennett with 35 points on a count back from Max Dickson who was lst R.U. Other runners up went to: Brian Paine & Barry Marshall both on 34 & Phil Dawes & Jake Willis on 33.

NTP: 4th the Pro Pin to Brian Payne, 7th to Jake Willis, 12th Garry Cameron, 14th Sue Rees. well done Sue it is good to see a lady win the pin, especially on 14th & on 17th Tony Hodder.

Saturday saw 33 golfers play a Medley Stableford event. The winner was Jake Every with a wonderful 38 points. Well done Jake. R.U. Tyrone Carpenter 36, Joseph Carpenter, Glenn Bennett, & another lady Joan Hutton with 35, Malcolm Baker, Ken Kempton, Brian Paine & Ray Stone all on 34.

NTP" 4th Kim Hutton, 7th Graham Campbell, 12 th the Pro Pin also went to Joan Hutton & 17th Greg Law.

Sunday the 14th May 23 fellows played a stableford for Graham Campbell's trophy. The winner on the day with 37 points was Ray Stone. Well done Ray as I know you and Graham play together each day. R.u. Scott Slade 37, Jason McAlister, Brian Paine, Ali Crossley & Julian Bernard all on 35 & lastly Bill Miller on 34.

NTP: 4th Brian Paine, 7th Reg Walls, 12th Steve Zahn, the Pro Pin on 17th Alan Collins & 14th Scott Slade.

Wednesday 17th is a Stableford event for Joe Carpenter's trophy,Sunday is a Medley stablford, Sunday is the Matchplay Championships 2nd round & Wednesday is the Mixed for Bobby Wood Memorial.