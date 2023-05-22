Auctioneer Shad Bailey and Craig Thomas, Colin Say & Co with Arthur and Sandra Cox ,Speriby North Angus.

Speriby North Angus has celebrated their 25th annual bull sale with a total clearance of 55 bulls on Friday in the states north. The Northern Tablelands based angus stud averaged $17,036 across the sale with a top of $28,000.



Sale results were slightly down on last years clearance of 45 bulls for an $18,488 average and $35,000 top.

Over 45 registered bidders were in attendance at the on-property sale in Bolivia.



Speriby North Angus have been suppliers for Rangers Valley Feedlot, Glen Inness for over 29 years with a special appearance at the sale by Livestock Coordinator Will Schmidt.



First time buyer Paul Studders, Ferryhill purchased the top priced bull for the day at $24,000.

Speriby S254 weighed in at 850kilograms with a -7.0 gestation length, +3.8 bodyweight, +15 milk and a +167 600day weight.

Mr Studders runs a 1800 acre property on the northern rivers breeding predominantly bos indicus cattle but recently has decided to switch breeds to Angus.



"We have always ran Brahman based cattle but have made the switch over due to current market trends and mainly because we have struggled with fertility in the past."

"This is the first angus bull we have bought, we have purchased Speriby North genetic heifers previously and will now join these bulls." said Mr Strudders.



The top priced buyer was made aware of the stud by word of mouth through his local vet and completed his sale draft with 6 bulls to average $18,166.

Volume Buyer and long term client Titibar Pastoral Company, Deepwater purchased 9 bulls to average $12,000 to a top of $13,000.

FG & RG Giltrow, Goondiwindi purchased 4 bulls to an average of $24,000 along with the second highest priced bull for the day at $27,000.

Speriby S595 weighed in at 846 kilograms with the two year old bull registering a +5.3 bodyweight and a +64 200day weight.



Local buyer Ben Vale Pastoral, Deepwater purchased 3 bulls to average $17,000.

Speriby North Angus stud principal Arthur Cox reflected on the sale as an "outstanding result considering the current cattle market at the present day".

"We have been supplying the Rangers Valley Feedlot for over 29 years and have liked our cattle based on their growth, marbling and their overall finished product which is what we aim to achieve"

"Genomics has allowed us to move abit faster but its very hard to make genetic gains and be sure of the end product." said Mr Cox.

The sale was covered by Colin Say & Co, Glen Innes with Shad Bailey the auctioneer.