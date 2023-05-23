Police are investigating the incident involving 95-year-olf great-grandmother Clare Nowland at Yallambee Lodge, Cooma. Pictures supplied, Google Maps

Adam Marshall has thrown his support behind a push for a Parliamentary Inquiry to investigate emergency services after a 95-year-old woman was tasered by police.



A Parliamentary inquiry would look at how the state's police and emergency services can be better equipped to deal with people living with cognitive impairment and cognitive decline.

The Northern Tablelands MP said the recent incident involving Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old dementia patient who was tasered in an NSW nursing home, had shocked the community and should never be repeated.

READ ALSO:

NSW Police said the senior constable attached to the Monaro Police District had been taken off duties while retaining his pay.



"I'm supporting the calls for a Parliamentary Inquiry to examine the training provided to police and first responders in how they manage people with dementia or a disability," Mr Marshall said.

"I'm not interested in probing the handling of the traumatic and shocking incident - the existing procedures to do this are robust and are underway - and we should instead be looking at what can be done to ensure, as best we can, this never happens again."

The Greens called for the state government to establish a Parliamentary Inquiry into NSW Police following the tasering and the subsequent revelations of other incidents of police causing harm to elderly residents in aged care homes across the state.



Mr Marshall said the proposed inquiry should review if police and our frontline emergency services across the state have access to adequate training to do their job and keep society's most vulnerable people safe.

"Like so many people who have reached out to me over the weekend, I was shocked and sickened by reports of Mrs Nowland being tasered by police," Mr Marshall said.

"It's a traumatic time for so many people and I feel we owe it to families of loved ones in care, as well as our police and emergency services, to ensure every resource and training is provided to those who serve and protect our community.

"This is about strengthening education around those living with a disability and/or dementia and I hope a real difference can be made in this area," he said.

A statement from NSW Police said internal investigations into the incident would continue.

The police had previously said that "confronting" body cam footage showed a senior officer firing his Taser at Clare Nowland at the aged care home in Cooma. She was walking slowly using a walker while holding a knife.

The family believed the lady then fell under the force of the electric charge from the Taser, and hit her head, causing serious injury, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed.



She died on May 24.



Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

