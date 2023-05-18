View + 2 Photos

NO CHARGES have been laid in relation to the seizure of illegal vapes worth tens of thousands of dollars in New England almost four months on.

ACM revealed the raids by NSW Health inspectors and local police in late January across Tamworth, Armidale and Glen Innes.

Now, we can reveal the investigation into the seizure is continuing.

READ ALSO:

Oxley and New England police backed NSW Health inspectors to raid the shopfronts in both CBDs in Armidale and Glen Innes, South Tamworth and the Tamworth CBD.

NSW Health - who is leading the investigation and any subsequent prosecution - would not be drawn on where the case was at, but a spokesperson confirmed it was "an active investigation".



The spokesperson said they were unable to comment because "investigations were continuing".

The shopfronts that were raided - and had goods seized - continue to operate.

In Tamworth, Oxley police seized $35,000 worth of illegal products from one store. It included 15,320 cigarettes and more than 620 vapes.

More than 240 vapes were seized from a second Tamworth shopfront.

Shops in South Tamworth and the CBD were targeted with close to 860 vapes seized in total, as well as loose leaf tobacco.

At the time, Oxley police confirmed neither of the two locations in Tamworth were selling vapes that were legal.

Oxley police said the seizure of the goods in January related to the sales of "nicotine products that were unlawful".

Some of the goods seized included products investigators claimed were illegal in NSW, not approved for sale, did not meet licensing regulations or had illegal packaging, inspectors said.



At the time, police said the products seized in Tamworth were imported from overseas and contained vapes that had nicotine in them which "is illegal" in NSW.



Police said officers can act on tip-offs and information from the public and have the power to inspect businesses, and search and seize items.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

