Sewerage project a relief for Glen Innes council

The smooth turning of the cogs that keep our community progressing rely on so many people of so many talents, professions, skills, trades, and so on.

The huge improvement of a sewerage system for the town came as an Unemployment Relief Project in the time of Mayor Dibley, Councillors Norcott, Coates, Whyte, Ward, Watson, Grinsell, McIntyre, Plante, and Town Clerk Charles Wood.

Glen Innes Examiner 16 July 1932 reported:

"At about 9.30am Friday July 6, 1932, the Town Clerk received a telegram from the Public Works Department: Sewerage estimated cost £76,000.

"Will your council pass resolution accept liability for expenditure on terms half grant half loan at 4% payable 40 years: unemployment relief payment conditions?

"If so will submit Employment Council meeting Friday."

A hastily called Municipal Council meeting debated from 11am to 1.15pm to get sewerage with all its advantages for £38,000.



Also at the same time have £76,000 spent in the district over the next three or four years.



Providing work instead of dole for the unemployed was an opportunity the council could ill afford to miss.

A Chamber of Commerce deputation urged Council to agree

When the sewerage question was before Council previously, health was the main reason, now they had the unemployment to think about as well.

An illustration of Glen Innes town clerk Charles Wood.

Glen Innes was then spending £1500 a month on dole money.



When the time came for householders to want installation, people would be more able to afford them with £76,000 being spent in the area.

It was an opportunity that would never come again.



The mayor felt that no other council had had to make such a momentous decision.

Works provided for the relief of unemployment with wages to be calculated at an hourly basis on the current living wages for a week of 40 hours.

The town was eminently suitable for the scheme to run on the "gravitation system".

Our Council was one of the first councils to adopt this fifty-fifty basis on which to install a water or sewerage scheme.

Work commenced late in 1932 and was completed by the end of 1934 - costing £71,768.

The surplus financed augmentation of the water supply.