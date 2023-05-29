COMMENT: Access to appropriate health care should not be a postcode lottery

Attract Connect Stay project advisor Dr Cath Cosgrave with office bearers when the pilot project was launched in early 2022. Picture supplied

COMMENT

There has been a great deal of focus and discussion, but not much real action, on access to health services in rural and regional areas.

We even had a parliamentary inquiry into rural health last year, but I am not sure what improvement we have seen as a result.

The situation got so bad in Glen Innes a few years ago, with GPs retiring and no replacements in the wings, that the community took matters into its own hands and embraced a pilot of a recruitment, connection and retention project called Attract, Connect Stay.

The brainchild of researcher Dr Cath Cosgrave, Attract Connect Stay was based on a successful model from Canada in which a community actively recruited and then connected health workers with the community in an effort to get them to stay for longer periods.

The community rallied behind the idea and raised funds to contract a Health Workforce Recruiter Connector, Karen Munster, who has achieved great results in a short time and on a constrained budget.



She has successfully assisted a number of newly arrived health professionals, not just GPs, to settle into the community, connecting them with schools, real estate agents and community groups.

The community needs to raise the funds to enable her to continue in this role. This is proving difficult.

The Labor federal government was elected with a commitment to fix Medicare and the broken system of local primary health care.

In the recent federal budget significant increases to Medicare rebates, especially regionally, were announced.

The Primary Health Network (PHN) is funded by the Commonwealth Government to support primary health care.



It should be working collaboratively with community-based programs where they exist, such as in Glen Innes.

Yet we see this publicly funded agency working, in effect, at odds with a community driven initiative.

Th PHN is driving a project to employ GPs into regional areas like Glen Innes. This is fantastic.

They are driving a particular model of employment for GPs that may, or may not, meet the needs of the local community,

I am led to believe that the PHN led project is paying $8000 or more per GP recruited to a private consultancy firm to provide support to settle into their local community. This support equates to one face-to-face visit and then follow up telephone support for six months.

Why are they not working collaboratively with groups like Attract Connect Stay to fund them to provide a better support service for health workers in rural and regional communities?

There is far more likelihood of success if locally generated programs are leveraged to provide that connection and support to integrate into a local community.

Local programs like Attract Connect Stay are only able to continue if they attract significant local funding.



Without that local financial support, they will wither on the vine, and we will be worse off in terms of local health services and support.

I encourage individuals and local organisations and businesses to support Attract Connect Stay by joining and donating to the organisation.

A great opportunity is coming up to show your support.

The Annual General Meeting of Attract Connect Stay - Glen Innes will be held at the Glen Innes Business and Community Hub, Cnr Grey and Wentworth Sts, on Thursday, June 15, at 5.30pm.

Join, attend and donate to support this group that is supporting our local community in such a real and meaningful way.

- Michael McNamara



