A stolen car from Glen Innes ended up in Tamworth.

A STOLEN luxury vehicle has been seized in Tamworth after leading police on a high-speed chase through several streets.

The grey Lexus sedan has been towed for forensic clues after it took off from officers, speeding through South and West Tamworth late on Sunday, May 28.

Officers were patrolling Vera Street about 9pm and spotted the grey sedan speeding.

Police signalled for the driver to pull over, but the Lexus failed to stop, triggering a pursuit.



Officers said the chase was abandoned a short time later for safety concerns.



Officers continued searching for the vehicle which was later found dumped on Duri Road.



The Lexus was towed for forensic examination, but now police are hunting who was behind the wheel and fled from the car.



"Checks reveal the sedan had been reported stolen from a home in Glen Innes earlier that evening," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

