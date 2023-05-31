New scoring machine for pistol club hits the mark

Adam Marshall with Glen Innes Pistol Club Treasurer and Scorer Wayne Unicomb.

Scoring shooters who take to the Glen Innes Pistol Club ground will be much easier from now with the organisation securing equipment to do the job.

A specialised air pistol target scoring machine has been purchased.



It will scan and score the shots on individual air pistol targets.

The club have used one in the past but it is no longer available so they applied for a NSW Government grant and received it.

Current club treasurer and scorer Wayne Unicomb said it will be handy for the 26 current members, as well as those visiting.

"From time to time, family of members assist the club and regularly we have upwards of 45- 50 visiting competitors at our open competitions held in February and September each year," hesaid.

"Obviously the scorer will have the greatest benefit from this machine with time saved processing and scoring the targets and every competitor can be satisfied with the accuracy of scoring of the air pistol match targets.

"The machine was delivered to the club in late February."

The $4,950 grant was delivered by Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall MP on Friday.

Marshall said the grant came after he petitioned the former Deputy Premier on behalf of the club for a grant to purchase their own scoring machine after the one they had used in the past was no longer available.

"Glen Innes Pistol Club has enjoyed a solid reputation for conducting very well organised and friendly open competitions twice each year for many years with entry numbers gradually increasing," he said.

"With the assistance of government grants, the club has recently upgraded two of their ranges and constructed a modern new range building, so I'm pleased to assist with this next step in improving their facilities.

"The scorer at each of their open shoots is required to score between 1,300 and 1,500 air pistol targets, each with two shots per target which is between 2,600 and 3,000 individual shots.

"Scoring these manually is quite time consuming and the new machine will cut down the time spent scoring as well as the added advantage of taking away the human interpretation of a shot and making the process far more consistent and fairer.

"This in turn gives visiting competitors greater confidence in the scoring process of their air pistol matches."

