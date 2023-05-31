Glen Innes Examiner
Elks beat Baa Baas

Ellen Dunger
Ellen Dunger
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 12:00pm
The Elks played at home on Saturday. Picture by Tash Archibald.
The Glen Innes Elks were back to their winning ways with a win against the Barbarians on Saturday.

The Elkettes were downed by the Barbets 36-22 in the women's 10s.

The second grade fixture saw the Elks men take a strong 36-3 victory.

Tenterfield forfeited third grade.

They are back at Elk Park this Saturday against Robb College.

