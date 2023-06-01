Port Stephens Friendship Group president Keith Hobbs tries his hand at dislodging Excalibur during a visit to the Australian Standing Stones at Glen Innes.

The Northern Tablelands and New England regions have just enjoyed hosting some visitors from Port Stephens.

The Port Stephens Friendship Group spent eight days exploring the area visiting some great locations and sampling some wonderful, regional food all accompanied by plenty of laughter and chatter.

One of the highlights was a visit to the radio telescope in Narrabri where they were shown how radio research provided huge opportunities for our daily lives.



The group also enjoyed an enlightening tour of the biggest Australian pecan farm at Trawalla/Moree where they learnt how the farm started, took 10 years to develop and was now a prosperous Australian entity.



This was followed by a tour of the restored 70-year-old Roxy theatre at Bingara showing the visitors the intricate original construction and the newly open milk bar



Port Stephens visitors enjoy hospitality and attractions of New England

At the Australian Standing stones at Glen Innes group members failed to pull out the Excalibur sword, but enjoyed seeing the old cars in Glen Innes museum.



A source of amusement was watching their coach driver struggle to get into the driver's seat of an old Sydney double decker bus.



The group also visited a goat farm where they had fun feeding the goats and seeing how they produce special milk for the farmer to make cheese and skincare products.



Finally it was on to Armidale to enjoy the colourful autumn leaves and pay a visit to Booloominbah House in the university precinct.

Other destinations were to the Sawn Rocks at Mount Kaputar, the artesian water in Moree, an olive farm in Beaulieu, gem inspections in the sapphire city of Inverell, wood turning and sculptures, the Wing Hing Long store in Tinga and enjoyable morning teas, lunches and dinners.

