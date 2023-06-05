Dan Vidler made his first appearance for the Spuds in five years. Picture by Grant Robertson

The Guyra Super Spuds injury curse continued as they suffered their second defeat of the season.



The Spuds were beaten by reigning premiers, the Narwan Eels, 34-30 at their home ground.

Although injuries throughout the squad have affected on-field performances, Spuds president Grant Robertson didn't point to that as an excuse, rather Narwan were just better on the day.

"Narwan was very physical, especially early on, and we made a lot of mistakes," he said.



"Just like at Inverell we suffered a heap of injuries all at once and we had blokes swapping positions all over the place.



"Their bigger blokes picked out our smaller ones and we missed tackles that led to their tries in the first-half.



"We came back well in the second-half and could have stolen it, but we probably didn't deserve to pinch it in the end."

The coming long weekend will see a general bye across all grades of the Group 19 rugby league competition.

It has come at a handy time for the Spuds.

"We need this week off badly," Robertson said.



"We've had blokes playing busted for two or three weeks and others who will need some time off to patch themselves up. Some of those injuries could keep them out next game."



When the competition resumes the following week, the Spuds will face Warialda who defeated Glen Innes in their last start.

