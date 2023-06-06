Winter woollies at Glen Innes Alpaca Show

Where better to stave off the winter chill than this weekend's Glen Innes New England Alpaca Show.

Being held at the historic Glen Innes Showground and Yarraford Hall, the annual event is being hosted by the Australia Alpaca Association, South Queensland and Northern NSW region.

Regional president Pauline Glasser said the Glen Innes show was one of the district's best, with visitors travelling from far and wide.

Glen Innes is hosting its annual Alpaca Show this Sunday, June 11. Picture supplied

"We're a little unique given our region crosses the border, but Glen Innes is right in prime fleece country. It makes for a good quality show," she said.

Ms Glasser said there were already 60 entries in the fleece competition and the show was excited to have well-renowned judge Natasha Clark making her way from Victoria for the event.

The day will run from 9am until 4pm on Sunday, June 11, with competitions in both halter and fleece categories, while breeders will also be available for a chat with lots of information on alpacas to share.



Spinning and weaving displays will be inside Yarraford Hall, as will the regional fleece competition results.

Spinning and weaving displays will be part of the event at Glen Innes Showground. Picture supplied

Australian alpaca merchandise will also be present with lots for sale - if you missed out at the Celtic Festival, head along this Sunday to check out the beautiful products available.

Ms Glasser said there were around 80 member studs across the South Queensland and Northern NSW region.

She said as well as those who show their animals and fleece, other owners have alpacas as "guards" for their sheep flocks, or even for chickens and pigs.

"They have a natural instinct to herd and protect," Ms Glasser said.

"Sometimes sheep farmers will use a pair of alpacas around lambing time. If a ewe has twins, occasionally they might leave one behind and it can die.



"But alpacas will round them all up and keep them safe. In that way lambing rates increase when you have alpacas."

Ms Glasser said Australia had the largest alpaca herd outside of Peru.

"It's a lifestyle! There's not a lot of money in it, but certainly a lifestyle."

Entry is free to the Glen Innes New England Alpaca Show this Sunday, June 11, 9am until 4pm.

