History Matters: Matheson more than just a post office

This First Day Cover designed by author and teacher at Narrabri Bob Tobin, to mark the closure of the Matheson Post Office on May 30, 1980, was posted on the internet.

The Matheson Post Office was named after George McLeod Matheson, the local member of parliament from 1887-1889.

The original building had been the Clearbank Public School which stood on eight-and-three-quarter acres. That amount of grassed land was needed to feed horses - the teacher's steed, plus the horses ridden to school by the pupils, or those harnessed to sulkies.

Over the road was the Matheson School of Arts where church services had been held until the Matheson Presbyterian Church was built in 1925.

Early Postmistresses included Jane Danvers, followed by her daughter Annie Anderson, Edith Early, Daphne Rodgers, Enid McDonald...(have I missed someone?).



Deidre Gosper was there when it closed.

'Waterloo' and 'Kings Plains' stations were subdivided for soldier settlement after World War II.

I've selected parts of an article Jan Schlunke, daughter of soldier settler Bill Schlunke and his wife Marie, wrote about the Post Office for The Land of the Beardies History House Bulletin Volume 15 No 1.

"Mrs Keelan married at 17, mother of eight, grandmother of 16, always wore her silky white hair in a Betty Grable Coiffure. She ran our Post Office for 10 years.

...Our kind matriarch of our valley she took the young soldier settlers as her own kith and kin.

She watched over my family and the other soldier settlers encouraging the fraternity of survival.

There were always cars out in the front of the Post Office with their occupants yarning.

As the settler's huts became houses for their wives and children, she cared for us all. She ran our Post Office for 10 years.

Opening hours were 9am to 9pm, Monday to Friday - open Saturday and Sunday mornings.

...Working the manual phones plunging silver pointed telephone plugs with their long brown tails into the appropriate connections.

'For Committee meetings I'd leave the switch open - your father, Mr Robson and Mr Cameron were great ones for getting things done, they and the other settlers built my Post Office extensions.'

Mrs Keelan does not mention that prior to that conditions were very primitive: a two-roomed house, no electricity, no bathing facilities, and an outside toilet."