COMMENT: Writing on the wall for native forest logging

The writing is on the wall for native forest logging.



According to Martin Luther King Jr "The value of a tree is more than gold or silver". This simple truth is gaining traction in more and more places.

The Victorian and West Australian state governments have announced the end of native forest logging in those states and have actually set deadlines for it to finish.

This has come after a sustained period of peaceful community protest.

Pressure is mounting on the federal government, and its Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, to do more than mouth platitudes about protecting koalas. Throwing $50 million at the issue without addressing the "elephant in the room" of native forest logging is no more than a pointless and cynical exercise in public relations and photo ops. We had too much of that under the previous government.

In NSW the incoming government promised to establish the Great Koala National Park. Unfortunately, at the speed they are going, significant amounts of critical koala habitat in native forests will be logged by the time it comes into existence.

Forestry Corporation have actually drawn up plans to log key koala habitat in the transition to the national park being established.

This is an appalling piece of corporate cynicism.

When the North East Forest Alliance overlaid various maps showing planned logging, koala habitat and the proposed national park, it became clear that large areas of key koala habitat inside the planned national park was scheduled for logging.

The state government needs to drag Forestry Corporation into line. They need to impose a moratorium with immediate effect while timelines for closing down the industry are finalised.

At the same time the NSW state government, and other state and territory governments, need to remove the draconian anti-protest laws that have seen peaceful protesters thrown in gaol and fined huge amounts.

They need to stop tormenting, harassing, persecuting and prosecuting community members who are seeking, in a peaceful way, to protect the environment.

They need to stop sending Public Order and Riot Squad police to knock on doors with alarming force at 2am in the dark of night.

They need to stop harassing and intimidating journalists who are doing no more than telling the story of the destruction, in other words, doing their job.

Not only is native forest logging destroying key koala habitat in NSW, it is an economic disaster.



Report after report has shown that native forests have values other than the commercial value of timber that can be harvested. These other values of habitat, environment and eco-tourism would actually generate more employment and a positive economic return for the community.

The days of "Rip, Rip, Woodchip, Turn it into paper" as sung by John Williamson are rapidly coming to a close.

It is crucial that economic transition and retraining plans are implemented to support workers, their families and communities that will be impacted by the demise of this industry.

- Michael McNamara