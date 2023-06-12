History Matters: The women who have inspired us

The final three in the series of Women Who Have Inspired Us.

Alice Robinson

Alice Matilda Robinson BEM (known as 'Nursie')

Nurse Robinson worked as at Dalhousie Maternity Hospital before private nursing and opened Wyalla Maternity Hospital in Lang Street, after running Somerset Private Hospital in Lambeth Street.

She was one of the first two female aldermen elected to the Glen Innes Municipal Council - Mrs Maie Cotsell was the other one.



Nurse Robinson served there for 18 years from 1953 to 1971, and at one stage was Deputy Mayor.

She had an ambition to qualify as a Town Clerk, and although this did not happen, she was recognised as an authority in that field of administration.

She was awarded the British Empire Medal and Robinson Avenue was named in her memory.



Isabel Campbell

Isabel Patricia Campbell (Mrs Ron Robinson)

The Apex Club of Glen Innes in 1954 built and then operated a children's library opposite the Court House and later generously donated the building to the joint Glen Innes Municipal and Severn Shire Councils.

Appointed the first qualified librarian of the Apex Children's Library, Isabel Campbell suffered a horrific car accident just a week before the opening of the library.

She needed brain surgery and was in a coma for six weeks.

Council kept open the job and when she recovered, she agreed to give it a go but only on the condition that she worked unpaid until she felt she could do the job.

Within a short time, it was quite evident that she had retained the knowledge gained in her training, was fully capable to run the library, and was duly appointed to the permanent position where she worked until 1965.

Debbie Wells

Debbie Wells - selected to compete in three Olympic Games

Known as "The Emmaville Express", Debbie had trained on the paddocks at Emmaville and went on to win numerous NSW 100 and 200 metres championships, as well as three National 100 metres gold medals and 2 x 200 metres.

At the age of 14 she was appointed to the Australian Track and Field team for Montreal Olympics in 1976, the youngest athlete ever chosen for that team

She managed to get through to the second round of the 100 metres and the quarter finals of 200 metres.

She went on to be included in the Olympics in Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.







