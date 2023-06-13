COMMENT: Housing affordability an issue that keeps getting worse

house

A house, a house, my kingdom for a house.

Housing affordability is an issue that keeps getting worse, regardless of what governments seem to do.

By whatever measure you use it is harder and more expensive to put a roof over your head now than it has been at any time in our history.

Food and shelter are two of the most basic of human needs, yet we have seen housing turned into a profit-seeking and wealth-creating turbocharged monster.

Many young people are unable to even consider owning their own home, that most holy grail of Australian politics and social aspiration over the years.

Rents are becoming unaffordable for many. Many, including essential workers like police, firefighters, nurses and teachers are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to live in reasonable proximity to where they work.

Professor Nicole Gurran from the School of Architecture, Design and Planning at Sydney University argues that increasing the supply of housing alone is not the issue. There need to be measures put in place by government to restrict unreasonable rent increases, unfair evictions and substandard accommodation.

The Labor federal government and the Greens are locked in what might be called a battle over the best approach to take to address housing shortages, rental unaffordability and supply and mortgage stress.

Labor federally seems focussed almost exclusively on supply side solutions that incentivise private investors to "build to rent" and will see a small number of extra houses built from the investment returns of a $10billion housing fund.

Some Labor states, Queensland for instance, have announced plans to ramp up investment in social and affordable housing.

This is admirable, but as Professor Gurran points out, does not address key issues facing renters.

We need to see a comprehensive reset of housing policy if we are going to make a difference for current and future generations.

A number of proposals are floating around the halls of Parliament.

Independent Allegra Spender has proposed a "citizens' assembly" to provide advice to the government about appropriate strategies.

The Greens are proposing direct government spending on social housing as well as pressuring the states, and providing compensation, to impose a rent freeze.

Crossbench Senators including Jackie Lambie and David Pocock are also arguing for greater spending from the housing fund as well as waiving state and territory debt incurred in building social housing.

The NOalition is playing its now usual game of just saying No.

At least the Greens and Labor are now talking, after the personal attacks on the Greens housing spokesperson by senior ministers.

Labor has offered to guarantee a minimum of $500million per year to be spent on social housing from its housing fund.

Hopefully the name calling is over and the government can make sufficient improvements to its proposal to win over enough crossbenchers to actually see improved focus on housing and homelessness and real action being taken to address the crisis.

- Michael McNamara