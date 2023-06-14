The future is bright for the Glen Innes Magpies

There's been plenty of good things about the Glen Innes Magpies returning to the senior Group 19 rugby league competition.



Good crowds, competitive scores but above all, there's a "really bright future" for the club.

The under 18s are second on their table while the men's side has a strong presence of youth.

Club president Sam Schiffmann said it puts them in good stead.

"Even our A grade squad has quite a lot of younger blokes in it," he said.

"A lot of players are playing for the club for the first time in senior league and then you've got under 18s - a bunch of blokes that Danny Armstrong has done an amazing job with.

"Even though Danny is getting a bit longer in the tooth, he is just like one of them.

"They all love him and I don't think I have seen a tighter bunch of under 18s."

It makes all the effort of getting the club back up and running worth it, as well as giving the community something to continue to look forward to.

The Group 19 season is just past the halfway mark.

Along with the under 18 team's results, the league tag and men's sides are sitting fifth on their respective tables.

Schiffmann said both of the open's teams have showed positive signs throughout the opening half of the year.

"Our ladies turn up and when they turn up and they're on, they're very hard to beat," he said.

"And with our A-grade side, probably better than we thought early on.

"Injuries have hurt us over the last few weeks.



"But after the long weekend off, we should have most players back in the next two weeks which should help us.



"We figured we have to win five out of our seven to make top four.

"We are fifth at the moment and we know we have to do better."

If they're going to do it, there's no doubt the support of the community has helped them get there.

"Everyone is happy to have footy back," Schiffmann said.

"Twelve months ago if you asked us if we would be on the paddock in 12 months, we would have said 'we will try' but you don't expect to be where we are at the moment.



"That is a box 12 months ago we spoke about ticking, we have ticked it, we have our spot back and the sides are competitive which is good."