The NSW Government building, corner of Ferguson Street and Grey Street is being renovated.

It was formerly known as the Department of Main Roads building.

Details below come from the 1972 publication The Beardies Heritage.

At the time it was published it said these multi-level offices, built by Hardy Marr Constructions Pty Ltd, would be the most modern public building here in the centenary year and a very valuable acquisition to the town.

In the days of horse drawn vehicles, local councils could cope with the problems of building roads to the requirements of the traffic.

Greater use of motor cars following World War I caused a need for the re-evaluation in road construction and progressively higher standards were required to cope with the increasing speed of the vehicles and the weight of loads carried on the highways.

To deal with the problem the Main Roads Board [by 1972, Department of Main Roads] came into being and the Upper Northern Division of the Board was set up in Glen Innes in 1928.

Its area embraced the shires and municipalities from and including Guyra Shire to the Queensland border and as far west as the Boomi Shire.

Divisional Engineers have been Messrs AL Horniman 1928 - 1933; DH Ingram 1933 - 1942; EF Crouch 1942 - 46; LW Hawley 1946 - 1950; H C Macready 1950 - 54; G H Linton 1954 - 1958; Geoff Cranna 1958 - 1963; E M Brown 1963 - 196; W J Brecht 1965 - 1970; and Bernie Moon 1970.

The Main Roads Board steadily improved the standard of roads and changing trends in motor transport have considerably influenced future planning.

Following World War II a revolution took place in the movement of goods by heavy transport.



Roads capable of carrying the traffic in the 1930s were obsolete when the heavier loads were carried in post war years.

During the war, up to date road plant was requisitioned for construction of strategic defence roads and aerodromes so that most of the remaining local plant was inadequate even for the maintenance work required.

It takes some time for secondary industry to turn from wartime to peace time construction and a period elapsed after the war before adequate plant and money were available again.

Some bitumen had been laid prior to 1939 and post-war it became policy to bitumen all main roads.

