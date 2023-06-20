Safeguarding your legacy: How online wills are transforming estate planning

Online wills offer a more affordable and convenient option for those with simpler estates. Picture Shutterstock

The digital age is breathing new life into the time-honoured practice of estate planning.



The traditional method of drafting a last will and testament, previously bound by lawyers and legalese, has experienced a digital transformation. Today, online wills stand as a pioneering development, streamlining estate planning and making it more accessible, affordable, and efficient.



This article will explain how online wills are transforming estate planning, so read on.

1. It provides unparalleled accessibility and convenience

Digital wills break through geographical and temporal barriers, changing how people approach estate planning. Historically, drafting a will demanded the scheduling and attending of multiple appointments with a lawyer, a procedure that was cumbersome and time-consuming. Today, this landscape has shifted significantly.

For instance, imagine a retiree residing in a remote corner of the country, miles away from the bustling urban centres teeming with legal services. Prior to this digital evolution, the retiree would have had to embark on an arduous journey to consult a lawyer, potentially on several occasions. Now, with an online will service, the retiree can draft a legally valid will from the serenity of their home, making estate planning more accessible and convenient than ever.

2. It enables affordable estate planning

High legal fees have traditionally been a significant hurdle for many people when it comes to estate planning. The expense of hiring a lawyer to draft a will can be daunting, often discouraging individuals from securing their assets and legacy.

In stark contrast, online will platforms usually charge a modest flat fee, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods. This substantial cost reduction broadens the scope of estate planning to a more diverse demographic. For example, a single parent on a tight budget can now effectively plan their estate without facing significant financial stress.

3. It promotes efficiency

The process of drafting a traditional will can stretch over weeks, often delayed by the need to schedule appointments, compile paperwork, and wait for the final draft. Online will platforms have revolutionised this process by offering impressive efficiency.

By responding to a series of tailored questions, users can receive a custom, ready-to-sign will within hours. This expedited process is particularly advantageous for individuals under time-sensitive circumstances, such as an impending medical procedure.

4. It facilitates adaptive and flexible estate planning

Traditional wills, once finalised, can be somewhat rigid, with amendments typically necessitating further legal consultations. Online wills provide unmatched flexibility, allowing for easy modifications to adapt to life's changing circumstances.

For example, the arrival of a newborn or the acquisition of substantial assets often mandates changes to an existing will. Online will platforms allow users to effortlessly implement these alterations, ensuring their will stays current and reflective of their present intentions.

5. It enables the inclusion of digital assets

With the increasing digitisation of lives, a significant proportion of assets now reside in the virtual realm. Digital currencies, online businesses, social media accounts, and even digital art collections constitute parts of the digital legacy.

Some forward-thinking online will platforms have started to incorporate digital assets into their services. This incorporation allows individuals to include these virtual properties in their wills, ensuring comprehensive protection of both physical and digital assets.

However, it's essential to recognise that while online wills are a transformative tool, they may not be suitable for everyone. Individuals with complex estates or unusual familial situations may still benefit from consulting experienced estate planning attorneys.



Furthermore, the laws regulating online wills vary by jurisdiction, so individuals must confirm the legality of their online wills in their respective locations

6. It facilitates collaboration

Digital wills also facilitate collaborative estate planning. Involving multiple stakeholders in the drafting of a will could previously be a logistical nightmare, involving a myriad of meetings and consultations. Online will platforms simplify this process considerably.

Consider a scenario where a grandparent desires to include their children in deciding the asset division among grandchildren. With an online will platform, each party can contribute their input without coordinating countless meetings, promoting a more collaborative planning process.

7. It streamlines executor assignments

Assigning executors, individuals tasked with carrying out the will's instructions is another aspect that online will platforms simplify. Traditionally, appointing an executor or alternate executors could be a lengthy process involving additional paperwork and verification.

Online platforms enable users to easily assign or modify executors, ensuring the seamless execution of their will. For instance, if a chosen executor relocates abroad and can no longer perform their duties, online will platforms simplify the process of assigning an alternate executor, thereby ensuring the continuity of the estate planning process.

Final thoughts

Online wills have undoubtedly redefined estate planning. By democratising access, promoting collaboration, simplifying executor assignments, and incorporating digital assets, they have broadened the scope of estate planning.



However, in complex or unique situations, traditional legal consultation remains indispensable.

