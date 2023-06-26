Samuel Payton was a convict transported to Australia on the First Fleet. Picture Shutterstock

On Wednesday, 25 June 1788, Samuel Payton breathed his last.



Payton's short life was, in many ways, an inglorious one. We remember him these 235 years after his death primarily because he had been a convict on the First Fleet.



Four years earlier, on 25 May 1784, at only about 15 years of age, Samuel Peyton was tried in the Old Bailey for stealing a piece of cloth valued at around 200 shillings.



A couple of years later, Peyton was caught in possession of a stolen watch and was sentenced to "seven years transportation".



In January 1787, shackled to his fellow convicts, he was herded onto the Alexander, farewelled his homeland, and embarked on the long journey towards Port Jackson.



Upon arrival in the new colony, Peyton was put to work training several unskilled convict labourers in his craft of stonemasonry. He established the first quarry on what would become known as Bennelong Point, and over a period of some 40 years, the hillside would be slowly chiselled, creating the sheer rock face we see today.



However, young Samuel only took about five months to find himself in trouble one last time. The report from the time tells us that he was found inside an officer's quarters, trying to steal a "shirt, stockings and a comb."



Peyton was tried and sentenced on Monday, June 23, 1788. His plea of not guilty was supported by the assertion that he did not know how he came to be discovered in the tent. I suspect the plea would seem more than a little farfetched to most of us, just as it did to the court. Peyton was found guilty, and at 11:30 am on Wednesday, 25 June, he was hanged on Sydney's public gallows.

Ordinarily, Peyton would be like so many other First Fleet convicts. An obscure name that appears in a few official records, about whom people knew very little and cared even less.



Yet a letter Peyton wrote to his mother as he sat awaiting his hanging has preserved his memory. First Fleet officer, Watkin Tench, was so taken with the letter that he copied it in his journal.



Part of that letter reads as follows:



"For these and all my other transgressions, however great, I supplicate the Divine forgiveness; and encouraged by the promises of that Saviour who died for us all, I trust to receive that mercy in the world to come, which my offences have deprived me of in this. The affliction which this will cost you, I hope the Almighty will enable you to bear. Banish from your memory all my former indiscretions, and let the cheering hope of a happy meeting hereafter console you for my loss. Sincerely penitent for my sins; sensible of the justice of my conviction and sentence, and firmly relying on the merits of a Blessed Redeemer, I trust I shall yet experience that peace which this world cannot give."



According to historian John Dickson, Peyton's hanging is mentioned in several journals of the time. One witness describes Peyton making "an eloquent and well-directed speech" in which he admitted his guilt and asked forgiveness from those he had wronged. He "died penitent," says another witness.



Had the colony's chaplain, Richard Johnson, explained the message of Jesus to Peyton for the first time? Was he, faced with execution, finding solace in truth learned in childhood?



We don't know.



Yet those who saw Peyton in that final moments were convinced that something had changed.



No longer lying and trying to weasel his way out of trouble, Peyton instead owned his failings, small and large, and sought to find refuge and mercy in the "Saviour who died for us all".

David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes