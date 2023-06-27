Road to the coast: From bullock teams to cars on the highway

Walter Stiles (left) and Charlie Duck (right) with a bullock team, c.1910, crossing the Beardy. Picture supplied

On our doorstep, we have the 'dramatic and ever-changing environment' of the Gibraltar-Washpool National Parks World Heritage Walk - so easily accessible from the Gwydir highway which runs east from Glen Innes to Grafton.

The town of Grafton was first proclaimed in 1850 when their communication with Sydney was by steamer, which was docking there every five days by the 1860s.

The Old Grafton Road between Grafton and Glen Innes was proclaimed in 1876 and by then an average of 58 teams weekly travelled that track.



READ ALSO:

The bullock teams averaged three to four miles a day - down traffic mostly loaded with wool and up traffic with timber or provisions- and the other traffic would have been on horseback or 'shank's pony'* until coaches plied the route.

It was not a Cobb and Co Route - it is thought this supposition stemmed from the fact that other companies bought former Cobb and Co coaches and former Cobb and Co drivers drove this route.

By 1935 this roadway was becoming difficult to traverse for the more modern transport of motor traffic.

P76 'Gwydir Highway' in Historical Roads of New South Wales extracts from March 1961 issue of 'Main Roads' say:



"It was found that local improvements and widening of the existing road would involve extremely heavy expense without providing a satisfactory road on some sections.

"No suitable location was found in the vicinity of the existing route and attention was directed to a locality to the north near Jackadgery where major streams converge to a single stream (the Mann River) and the tablelands projects easterly along Cangai Spur to meet the easier foothill country.

"An attempted ascent to Cangai Spur was abandoned on account of difficulties encountered on the escarpment and at a saddle in the spur which is broken by granite cliffs."

Some of the roughest country in the state is that between Glen Innes and Grafton.

So, it was decided, that rather than reconstruct this section with its steep grades, narrow cuttings, and low standard of alignment, they would find a better route further north for this new Grafton Road, part of the Gwydir highway.

The Gwydir River was named in 1827 in honour of Lord Gwydir the then Deputy Great Chamberlain of England, by botanical explorer Allan Cunningham, on his expedition to Moreton Bay.

*Shank's pony - slang for 'on foot'.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters