The Tenterfield and Glen Innes area has a long and successful history in endurance riding and several of the region's riders added their names to the history books at the biggest event on the calendar - the Tom Quilty Gold Cup.

The annual 160 kilometre event saw 182 competitors take to the tracks in Imbil, Queensland.

Out of those, 131 successfully completed the course and passed the relevant vet checks.

Among the successful competitors were a host of Tenterfield Endurance Riding Club members.



Luke Annetts finished first in the heavyweight division and his mount, Churinga Taboo picked up the best conditioned horse award in the category.



Club president Duncan Woodhead finished equal second heavyweight with fellow member Allyson Taylor.

Fellow members Rachel Brown, Karen Lee and Xanthe Webb also had successful completions.



From Glen Innes, along with Annetts who grew up in the Celtic capital, Tracey Hutchinson and Judy Burton managed their horses through the ride to finish successfully.

For Annetts and Churinga Taboo, who was bred in Glen Innes by Denis Trollope, it wasn't the first time they've had success at the Quilty.

Together they have finished three times for top five finishes each time - fifth, third and then first - while Annetts has managed 12 with various mounts.

While they've had plenty of success in the past, it had been a while since their previous completion in June 2022 followed by a vet out at the Tenterfield ride in May this year.



"I was not confident," he said.



"Basically the horse comes first and it's one loop at a time, one foot in front of the other and ride what is in front of you.



"Don't worry about anyone else. Ride my ride and the result will be what it will be."

The track was concussive, but fair. Only mild in terms of hills, but still 160km



Which is a lot of time for issues to arise that have to be managed

But the work had been put in.



Annetts began the preparation early this year.

"Basically I am to start a seasoned horse (two to three years of groundwork and training and qualification rides), about five months before a TQ and build them up to peak fitness come TQ.



"A balance between overtraining and undertraining."