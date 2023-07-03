A PM's relationship with his faith

US General Douglas MacArthur meeting John Curtin in Canberra March 17, 1944.

On July 5, 1945, Australia's Prime Minister, John Curtin, died. Seventy-eight years later, people from across the political spectrum still consider him one of our nation's greatest Prime Ministers.

Curtin was the man tasked with leading Australia through most of World War II. Perhaps something of his greatness owes itself to the fact that, as the minister leading his funeral explained, Curtin was "a man of peace who loathed war with all his heart and soul...And yet who, by a strange irony of fate, was chosen by destiny to lead the nation in her hour of direst peril."

However, what I have come to find interesting is how John Curtin's relationship with Christian faith is discussed. Some claim him as the champion of a form of godless secularism. One writer, for instance, claimed that "John Curtin was also famously agnostic, having abandoned the Catholic Church of his parents as a teenager." Another biographer notes, "Throughout his adult life Curtin had steadfastly refused to even step inside a Catholic church. When invited to the Catholic weddings of close friends, he would decline to attend the ceremonies. He just could not bring himself to do it."

So does this show that Curtin became ambivalent towards, or even rejected, God? It is undoubtedly true that some people close to Curtin had the impression that Curtin had walked away from any real belief. For example, this must have been Jim Scullin's impression when attempting to persuade Curtin back to the Catholic faith of his youth; he implored him, "I know you don't believe much in God, Jack, but don't you think it's time you made peace with your maker?"

However, what may be more likely is that what Curtin walked away from was the institution of the Catholic Church rather than God himself. Lots of little moments give this impression.

Upon becoming Prime Minister, Curtin reportedly told his secretary, "I will need all your prayers, Gladys, taking this job." Likewise, in his 1943 New Year's address, Curtain exhorted the nation; "We must fix our minds on the tasks at our hands, to the exclusion of everything that is poultry and miserable and self-seeking. If we fail, we fail, not only ourselves and our children, but we file in the face of an enemy, who has no regard for the Christian way of life and all that 1942 years of Christianity have stood for."

Ultimately, Curtin would turn away the local Catholic priest who came to see him, instead asking Rev. Hector Harrison, a local Presbyterian minister, to be at his bedside and to conduct his funeral. After being convinced of Curtin's faith, Harrison agreed. Curtin's body was returned to Perth, where he is buried in the Presbyterian section of the Karrakatta Cemetery. The feeling of the young man who had insisted on being married in no Church building had clearly changed over the years. Such moments seem to add weight to Curtin's successor in the Federal seat of Fremantle, Kim Beasley Sr's assessment that "Though Curtin never lost his distrust of religious institutions, faith grew within him."

I find it sad that Curtin had a strained relationship with his faith. It's even more painful when the reasons why this happened (everything from an undiagnosed struggle with bipolar disorder to having been the victim of abuse) are speculated upon. However, I am thankful that he seems not to have abandoned God. I am thankful that men such as Rev. Harrison continued to care for him and minister to him. And I trust that when he passed from this life, he was welcomed by the Lord Jesus, whom himself experienced the struggles of our earthly lives so that in the next life, those who placed their trust in him might find true peace, healing and rest.

David Robinson is the Anglican minister in Glen Innes