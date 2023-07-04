NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has introduced a Private Members' Bill into State Parliament this week, aimed to split the "inefficient and Newcastle-centric" Hunter New England Health District.

Mr Marshall helped oversee a 16,000 strong signature position from across the New England region last year.



He said his Health Services Amendment (Splitting of the Hunter New England Health District) Bill 2023 would divide the current health district and re-create the former New England Area Health Service, headquartered in Tamworth, servicing the entire New England North West area.

"This may not be the panacea to solving all the ills of health care in our region, but the groundswell of support for the petition and the momentum it created, dictates this is the next inevitable step in bringing about the change so many people want to see," Mr Marshall said.

"The ongoing failures and the continued diminution our local hospitals by the Newcastle-based health district management have forced my hand and brought about this Bill.

"The treatment of communities I represent by Hunter New England Health is appalling and I am continually disappointed in how our hardworking nurses and health professionals, patients and the community are let down by a non-caring city-centric management ethos.

"I spoke in Parliament last week about this, highlighting many failures including the systematic downgrading of staff - the unfettered use of locums in our emergency departments and the many ways the executive in Newcastle give all to the promised land of Newcastle and the Hunter and forget us in the New England.

"Well, enough is enough - this Bill will force the split of the bloated Hunter New England Health Service, a move that more than 16,000 constituents in my electorate supported."

Mr Marshall said that despite many promises since the tabling of the petition last year, nothing had changed and many issues stemmed directly from the size of the health district - the largest in regional NSW.

"The current Hunter New England Health District services 25 local government areas, a population of more than 950,000 people and is the only health district in the State that tries to deliver rural and remote services from a metropolitan base," Mr Marshall said.

"Our part of the world is at the very end of the line and more than 500 kilometres away from the mandarins in Newcastle.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has introduced a Bill into State Parliament this week to split the Hunter New England Health District.

"We are sick and tired of decisions being made centrally in a metropolitan location without respect for the individual needs of rural and remote communities that are very different to Newcastle.

"This Bill will force the changes we have been asking for and bring the decision makers inside our tent and working for the community they serve in deed and action.

"I look forward to working hard over the next few months to attract support for this Bill from the government, opposition and cross-benches."

