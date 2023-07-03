Here's how we can keep electricity prices lower with system in crisis

Some time ago I wrote about the need to reinvent our power grid through local networks, community batteries and neighbourhood level solutions to keep power costs under control.

I have also written about the urgent need to "electrify everything" as proposed by Saul Griffith, an Australian engineer who has advised US presidents.

Now the rubber has hit the road in terms of changes to our power supply system, especially relating to price increases.

The system that has developed is at crisis point.

Our existing power distribution system, the poles and wires, is not up to scratch.

There is a limit to how much energy can be pumped into the existing grid, hence the system limits how much your solar panels can export.

Having looked at the broader issues, I want to home in on the particular. I want to highlight one business that is responding to the challenges of the new energy economy and at the same time bringing real, tangible benefits, including jobs, to Glen Innes.

Most people thought they would make money out of selling excess power back to the grid from their solar panels. Just about everyone is disappointed with the outcomes. Gone are the heady days of 40 or 60 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh). Now it is more likely 5 cents per kwh. There is talk that, in the future, you will be charged to export to the grid at certain times.

One way to try to take control of some of these costs is to install a battery. That way, if you produce excess power through the day then at least, rather than export it to the grid at a very poor rate, you can use it for your own purposes after the sun goes down.

The downside of this option is the upfront cost of purchasing and installing a battery. This can run to ten thousand dollars or more, and you may still have excess power that just gets thrown away.

There have been limited efforts by governments to subsidise this process through loan schemes that recoup the cost over time.

Another approach is to look at how you can use the power that you produce through the day most effectively to meet your needs. This is called "power diversion".

A local Glen Innes business called CATCH Power is at the forefront of this approach.

The system works by diverting some of the energy your solar panels produce to do certain things, like heat your hot water, charge your electric vehicle and/or run your air conditioning, all before you export the excess at a sorry rate of return. Every kilowatt hour of power that you use, rather than export, saves you the difference between what you get paid and the cost of power you import from the grid.

I have spoken to the founder of CATCH Power, Jason de Jong, and I am convinced that, like Saul Griffith, he has seen the future rushing at us and is seeking to develop responses that help us.

At the moment, CATCH Power is one of the few companies in this space, but that won't last.

They are a Glen Innes based business showing that, in this digital age, you can work from anywhere.

They have developed relationships with some of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, including General Electric.

They recognise that, in a small regional town, you can't always import existing skills and talents, so they have sought to develop them locally.

As Jason said to me "Trying to compete in a high tech industry from a small country town is very challenging, however we have been able to invent, and innovate in ways that are unimaginable because of where we are based."

"We currently employ 17 people and are growing rapidly. In a small town you cannot just find an engineer or a production manager, or the perfect person to head up a sales team, we have to create them."

"We take young enthusiastic, capable people and provide them with the training, support and autonomy to shine, and the results are simply amazing. They are developing ideas and concepts that nobody has thought of before."

CATCH Power is a great example of the opportunities the energy transition presents for Glen Innes, and similar communities, and the future skilled employment opportunities it makes available for the young people in our town.

I wish Jason and his team at CATCH Power every success.

Disclosure: I have used CATCH Power to heat my hot water since 2018.

