CONSTRUCTION of the new $8.5 million Glen Innes Ambulance Station is expected to be finished ahead of schedule.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Glen Innes mayor Rob Banham completed an onsite inspection of the major capital works on July 7.



They were joined by deputy mayor Troy Arandale on the construction walk-through, co-located on the Glen Innes District Hospital campus, which he said was on track to be finished in early December this year, two months ahead of schedule.

"It's exciting to see the station taking shape so quickly, following the official sod turning only a few short months ago," Mr Marshall said.

"The new main building is up and work has begun installing windows, doors and other internal fit out works.

"The new station looked enormous on the plans, but it's not until you see it and walk through it that you truly appreciate the scale - it's enormous and will well and truly cater for future expansion of ambulance services in Glen Innes and the broader district

"Once complete, the new Ambulance Station will be another huge step forward for health care in Glen Innes and surrounds.

"The Ambulance Station will feature internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, administration, office areas and staff amenities, logistics and storage areas, staff parking and relief accommodation and an internal wash bay.

"This is another huge win for the Glen Innes community and importantly for our hard-working and dedicated local paramedics."

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall inspecting construction progress on the new $8.5 million Glen Innes Ambulance Station last Friday with site manager Mal Campbell, project director Stuart Diver and NSW Health Infrastructures Kylie Neville.

Mayor Banham said he was elated about the new Glen Innes Ambulance Station and that the works had progressed faster than expected.

"This is great news for the Glen Innes community and it will be fantastic once complete," Cr Banham said.

"Construction works have progressed quickly and they have done a terrific job so far."

Mr Marshall said feedback from local paramedics had been carefully considered for the design of the new station.

"The new station will be built with an eye to the future, large enough to cater for the needs of the growing number of ambulances, vehicles and paramedics in Glen Innes over the next 40 to 50 years," he said.

"Our paramedics need and deserve the best possible workplace to provide emergency medical care and this new station will make a world of difference to their working environment."

