We need more stories like the reminiscences of Donald McIntyre

The historical society holds extensive local archives.



There are more than 53,000 databased photographs, thousands of documents and certificates, Glen Innes Examiner to date (indexed 1874-1991) reminiscences, letters, books, ledgers, maps, family histories etc., etc., and we can provide researchers with many resources.



However we are worried about the material we are/will be missing.

READ ALSO:

Today's communications are mainly ephemeral emails, or brief messages - rarely a stamped envelope with a hard copy letter; photos on phones, which in so many cases are neither identified nor put into albums, sparse local news in newspapers.

The 1924 published 44-page 'Reminiscences of Donald McIntyre - Stories of Days That Are No More' is crammed full of names and places and events - if only more people would record their reminiscences!

"A lot of the information I have gleaned as a boy... but I think any old hand will bear me out in most of my reminiscences.

"On the 9th of December 1855, to which time my reminiscences date back, my father was managing Stonehenge Station for Mr M[itchell] Boyd who lived in Edinburgh, Scotland. My father had been at Stonehenge from about 1847 or '48.

"In 1856 Mr John Ross bought 'Highfields' and called it by that name. Before purchasing 'Highfields' Messrs. John Ross and Colin Ross opened a store between the present Royal Hotel and the Court House.

"When Mr Ross sold 'Highfields' (I think to John Mitchell, Manager of Mourdan (sic) station for Mr Wauchope for many years), he came to reside in a cottage built by his father Mr Andrew Ross, who was a carpenter, at the north end of Macquarie Street... After, Mr J Ross took up Balaclava Station on Waterloo Plains... the Rev Archibald Cameron came into the house Mr Ross had been living in in Macquarie Street north. It was demolished about 20 years ago.

"In 1856 the first sale of pound horses was held in Glen Innes. Angus Fetcher (brother of Colin) was pound keeper.

"There was another brother Archibald Fletcher who died about that time ad is buried over behind Furracabad Creek opposite Jimmy Lahey's where the first burial ground was situated.

"When Mr Mossman (sic) became owner of [Furracabad] station he shifted and built over the creek where Mr Lowther-Crofton now lives [Glencairn]."

Please record your reminiscences, and what you were told by your ancestors.

Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

