What does it take to get a product to market from scratch?

Here's how to navigate taking your dream and making it a reality, from prototype to mass production and beyond. Picture shutterstock

Many people dream of selling a product that they've invented or designed, but not many people are familiar with the full process of developing a product and getting it ready to sell. This guide will help you navigate the daunting job of taking your dream and making it a reality, from prototype to mass production and beyond.

Breaking it down into simplified steps can make the process seem less overwhelming. Just take it one step at a time and focus on the end result. Before you know it the orders might be flooding in!

Research your idea

You've probably put a lot of thought into your idea for a product, and chances are it's something you would use yourself. That's a great start. Now it's time to conduct some formal research.

It's easier than it sounds. Market research can consist of anything from internet searches to social media surveys. You need to make sure you can turn your idea into a profitable product. If you're designing a product that already exists, you'll want to research how to make yours stand out and make sure that you're not infringing on any copyright laws.

Research can be as simple as asking your friends if the product is something they would buy. Identifying your target audience is helpful too. If your product is aimed at parents with young children, post a survey on a parenting group, not a forum for motorcycle enthusiasts.

You can also conduct research that will help you create an ethical, good-quality product and determine the best price for your product. Keep your target market in mind - if you're creating something that is mainly bought by university students, for example, they may not have a huge disposable income. If your target audience is people who care about the environment, you probably want to focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Create and test a prototype

This process will vary depending on the nature of your product, but it's an essential part of the process. Your product in a physical form may look and act very differently than your design blueprint, and changes might need to be made. A prototype is also crucial if you're hoping to get investors on board.

You may not be able to make the product entirely on your own. Depending on your product, you may use another company to turn your design into a physical product. Nonetheless, you should be involved and knowledgeable about the process, from the raw materials to the physical product.

Use the product. Misuse it. Test it. Give working prototypes to as many people as you can and ask for their honest feedback. Most importantly, really take their feedback into account. These reviews will give you valuable insight into how your consumers will react to your product. Don't just give prototypes to people who will be polite about it - give them to that friend who is super honest and will tell you what you need to hear.

Start advertising

You can't sell a product that nobody knows about. Social media has made it easier- and cheaper - than ever to promote your product, but advertising your product takes a lot more than posting on your social media account. If you plan on turning this product into a full-fledged business you may want to make a social media account that is separate from your personal profile. Take professional-looking product photos and include positive feedback from those who have already tried your product.

Connecting with other entrepreneurs can be beneficial for all involved. Build a network of people who can help you with marketing, whether they promote your product in exchange for something in return or you simply bounce ideas off each other and give mutual support.

In addition to social media, you may choose to do paid promotions or even contact a marketing agency. Bringing other people on board can be pricey but it can pay off if you're serious about making a profit.

Technology isn't the only way to promote your product, especially if your target audience isn't necessarily big on technology. You may reach a wider audience at craft markets or even by distributing flyers and posters.

Don't stop promoting once the product hits the market. Keep up to date with your social media, posting positive reviews from happy customers, chatting with your followers, responding to any questions or feedback, and posting more pictures of your product.

Launch your product

Once you've done everything within your power to make your product the best it can be, it's time for others to enjoy it. As your official launch date approaches, you want your audience to be as excited as you are, so hype up your product in the countdown to your launch date to build momentum.

Before you set a launch date make sure you've perfected all the details, like how, when, and where your launch will take place. Unless your product is stocked in a physical store your launch may take place online, but that doesn't make it any less exciting!